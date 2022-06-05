The impact of health plans – Economy

O readjustment of 15.5% in the monthly fees of individual or family health plans approved by National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) at the end of May it is a blow to the families’ budget and should produce impacts that go far beyond the inflation caused by them. One of them is the overload on the Unified Health System (SUS)whose fiscal cost is yet to be assessed.

Of the 49.1 million customers of medical insurance in Brazil, about 8.8 million with individual contracts (18% of the market) should be hard hit by the decision, which is valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023. The other 82% correspond to corporate and collective plans by adhesion, whose readjustments are negotiated directly with the operators. They can exceed the regulated ceiling.

as revealed the Estadão, the readjustment in individual plans can exceed 40%including the ordinary correction and the increase by age group.

Regardless of the “technical justifications” that led to this mega-adjustment, there are issues that would need to be part of the final monthly fee equation, as will be seen below. But the consequences have to be further considered.

How do you explain Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at the Economic Research Institute Foundation (IPC-Fipe)the weight of health expenditures in families without seniors reaches 6.09% of the budget, while that of families with elderly people rises to 16.29%. Hence, it can be seen that this increase is, in itself, a factor in the rise of the cost of living.

The loss of purchasing power by the unemployment and for inflation leaves little outlet for the consumer, especially for the lower-income.

“These families have few tools to defend themselves against rising prices, as they depend exclusively on the salary they receive. As a result, they stop consuming some services, including health plans”, says Moreira.

The immediate consequence is the default in the sector, which reached 10% in April. The next step is the migration from better plans to lower coverage plans, from the same or other carriers. ANS numbers show that the main reason for changing plans is the need for a cheaper one. It was 40% in 2020; 46%, in 2021; and in 2022, in the period between January and April, 36% of requests for change.

Although it still does not reflect this impact, because the readjustment started in May, requests for migration remain high (see chart). Although they only represent the portability requests issued by the ANS Plan Guide, and not the portability made, the number of protocols issued monthly increased by 931% in the period between January 2019 and April 2022. Thus, the quality of life is being downgraded.

Amid dissatisfaction with the readjustment, Lucas Andrietta, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and researcher at the Study Group on Health Plans at the University of São Paulo (USP), highlights that more transparency is needed in the so-called assistance expenses, one of the parameters used to justify the readjustments. Details on the behavior of these expenses and their impact on operators’ costs are lacking.

As supplementary health and SUS compete for assistance resources, the cost increase without transparency ends up distorting the health market and increasing inequalities of accessbecause it generates expulsion of groups that are no longer able to pay for the service.

In addition, a large number of operators work with a low degree of efficiency. It randomly incorporated second-class clinical laboratories and hospitals, without integrating them into the network. It is a deficiency that is pushed to the consumer without the ANS, in charge of inspection, oblige them to improve the quality of their services. /WITH PABLO SANTANA

*CELSO MING IS ECONOMY COMMENTATOR