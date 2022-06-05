The urgent struggle in defense of our SUS

This past week, I had the opportunity to meet with public health managers in Ceará, a guest I was invited to give a lecture at the opening of the Congress of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of Ceará.

The Cosems-CE meeting took place in the city of Crato, in the Cariri region, in the south of Ceará.

Crato, for those who don’t know, was where Father Cícero Romão Batista, the popular northeastern saint, was born, and has always been an epicenter of political effervescence in our region.

It is the land where, for example, Bárbara de Alencar, grandmother of Ceará writer José de Alencar, a merchant and Brazilian revolutionary who was Brazil’s first political prisoner, fought. Bárbara de Alencar is considered a heroine of the Pernambuco Revolution, a movement that had an important influence of Enlightenment ideals, and of the Confederation of Ecuador, a revolutionary movement, of republican and separatist character, which was the main reaction against the monarchist tendency and the centralizing policy of the government of Dom Pedro I.

With a theme focused on primary care and surveillance, the congress provoked reflection on how to define paths for integration in the territories, signaling the challenges that our SUS has ahead, from the resulting overload that our Unified Health System has in the post-pandemic, in its various perspectives.

I have said repeatedly, and with increasing emphasis, that the SUS is, today, the most democratic of the public services in the country and needs to be strengthened even more because it serves more than 80% of our population, with an extensive list of health services. excellence that were recently confirmed in the period of the covid-19 pandemic.

I have defended the strengthening of the SUS, with the expansion of its funding, as I understand that our system, created in national health conferences since the 1980s, has been the only mainstay of meeting the demands of our population and that, if not achieves greater efficiency in the universality and integrality of its assistance is due to the undeniable lack of funding, where a central government progressively relieves itself of its financial, managerial and even technical-scientific responsibilities (for the first time we had a Ministry of Health that denied the science), leaving an overload of attributions for states and municipalities.

The numbers are there to prove it. Today, the percentage of Brazilian government spending on the health of the population is lower than in developed countries and even Latin American countries.

Brazilian investment in health is equivalent to only 3.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The 2019 data reveal, to our sadness, that the Brazilian government allocates a smaller volume of resources to health than Brazilian families spend.

The final consumption of health goods and services reached, in 2019, R$ 711.4 billion. Of this total, Brazilian family expenditures totaled R$427.8 billion (5.8% of GDP), and government expenditures totaled R$283.6 billion (3.8%). In 2010, the participation of families corresponded to 4.4%, against 3.6% for the government.

We are far below what the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recommends, which suggests government investments in health in amounts at least equivalent to at least 6% of GDP.

On average, in selected countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), governments spend the equivalent of 6.5% of GDP and households spend only 2.3% of GDP.

The governments of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, for example, invest 9.9%, 9.3% and 8.0% of GDP, respectively. What we see in Brazil is disheartening, especially considering that we will have to rescue a liability for assistance that was accumulated due to the pandemic, when we postpone elective and chronic procedures to give priority to the care of covid.

Thus, I see with great urgency the need to alert the Brazilian people with a view to this year’s elections: choose candidates who are committed to strengthening and greater financing of the SUS and who are willing to fight the PEC of the spending ceiling that only penalizes the population that most depends on public services, notably in the area of ​​health.

I had the opportunity to say during the conference in Crato that if it weren’t for the functioning of the SUS, with the expertise of our public servants, with the excellence of our vaccine immunization actions, the drama of loss of life due to the pandemic would have been even more serious.

Therefore, we have to take advantage of the support and credibility that the SUS regained during the covid pandemic to revitalize and renew its primacy that is anchored in our Constitution. Health is a citizen’s right and a duty of the Brazilian State and we need to guarantee the expansion of the system and its greater efficiency. We need to fight the liberal discourse that has been trying to decapitalize the system, with the increasing transfer of costs to states and municipalities.

Our engagement in defense of the SUS is urgent. I hope that the insurrectionary aura inspired by ancestors who inhabited our Cariri can, at last, inspire us in the fight in defense of SUS!!!

Other articles by the author

The text above expresses the point of view of those who sign it, not necessarily of the Congress in Focus. If you want to publish something on the same topic, but with a different point of view, send your text suggestion to [email protected].