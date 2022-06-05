Tricks to control hunger and not gain weight

How to control hunger? The hunger nothing more than a physiological need that tells you that the body needs to replenish nutrients.

The clearest sign is emptiness in the stomach, but sometimes this feeling doesn’t correspond to real hunger.



Finding out what drives you to open the fridge even if you shouldn’t and learning to control it is vital so that the weight doesn’t skyrocket.

WHY IS HUNGER UNLEASHED?

The reasons why you can eat without real hunger are varied. and sometimes unsuspected: lack of natural light, little sleep, or living under stress can whet your appetite.

Also some medicines such as corticosteroids, antiallergics or antidepressants can cause hormonal changes that stimulate appetite more than normal.



HOW TO CONTROL HUNGER

For control hunger you will find very useful to put into practice the tips we suggest below.

Have a good breakfast

Skipping the first meal of the day, or base it on industrialized pastry products , rich in fat and sugar (which the body assimilates quickly), favors the feeling of discouragement in the middle of the morning. And to compensate, you will tend to eat high-calorie foods.

Remember that coffee ideal morning must include a dairy product, a cereal and a fruit.

Be careful with certain additives

Some of them, like the following, can whet your appetite. get used to read the labels of the products you will take.

aspartame. It is a well-known non-caloric sweetener that is found in hundreds of products and, while it is considered safe for health, in some people it causes headaches, gastrointestinal problems and also increases the feeling of hunger.

Monosodium Glutamate. This essential amino acid is involved in the regulation of hunger and satiety. When you take it through protein foods, the doses are balanced and healthy. The problem is if it is ingested in the form of a food additive (it is used in sauces, fries…) because there are no limits set by the health authorities and, if abused, it opens hunger voraciously.

Start using the Hunger Scale

With this Hunger Scale you will differentiate real physical hunger from what is only in your head. When you feel like eating (even if you’ve already eaten) mark where you feel between 1 and 10.

very hungry and weak angry and anxious Very hungry, the stomach “rumbles” with some hunger neither hungry nor full A little full but would eat more Full. I’m not hungry anymore A little uncomfortable from having eaten too much full and heavy my stomach hurts from eating

RESULTS

-The ideal is eat when you are between 3 and 4 years old.

-It is not good to wait to point the number 1 to eat and if you are over number 5 or 6 you must keep in mind that your hunger is certainly psychological, not real.



When you think you’re hungry, drink

Oftentimes the need to drink is confused with hunger and that makes you end up eating more when in reality what your body needs to function is water and not solid food.

To avoid excesses, try drinking water before meals. Drinking fluids makes you feel full, so if you drink a glass before eating or when you feel like having a snack between meals, it helps. to reduce the amount of food you eat and, consequently, calories.

It’s also a good solution to start meals with a cup of homemade low-fat broth. Calm the initial appetite and avoid eating large amounts of the next course.

Try to enjoy natural light

You may have noticed that in autumn and winter, the body asks us to eat stronger dishes than in summer. Several studies have shown that only an extra hour of natural light a day reduces the need to eat high-calorie foods.



And is that light increases the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and prevents appetite from getting out of control.

But in addition, natural light also helps to avoid problems such as depression, insomnia, vitamin deficiency or eyestrain.

Use a large fork and a small plate.

Do not serve yourself in very large portions. because even if you’ve already eaten enough, you’re sure to end up with everything on your plate. Furthermore, try using smaller plates and larger cutlery.

According to professors at the University of Utah (USA), there is a time gap between when a person has eaten enough and when their stomach is full. To determine the latter, the brain analyzes external elements. AND receives the signal of having eaten more if the cutlery is large or the plate is empty.

