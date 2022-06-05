Union will have five days to explain readjustment of health plans

posted on 03/06/2022 18:07 / updated on 03/06/2022 18:07



(credit: Unsplash)

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has given five days, starting this Friday (3/5), for the Union and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to provide clarification on the 15.5% readjustment of the individual health services granted by the National Health Agency (ANS) on the 26th.

The summons was made by Minister Dias Toffoli after the Rede Sustentabilidade party presented an Allegation of Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF), demanding explanations from the federal government about the readjustment. The action filed by the acronym also asks the Executive to present a plan to reduce the prices of health plans.





According to ANS data, there are 49.1 million beneficiaries with health care plans in the country. The adjustment is the ceiling valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023 and covers contracts with at least 8 million beneficiaries, or 16.3% of the total number of beneficiaries.

Increase of 15.5% is the highest in the historical series started in 2000, surpassing the 13.57% recorded in 2016. However, the readjustment was lower than expected. In April of this year, the Mail anticipated that the readjustment would fluctuate between 15% and 18%.