What is good for circulation? Discover 4 foods

If you want to improve your body’s blood flow, know that food can go a long way toward achieving your goal. Know which foods are good for circulation and help prevent various diseases.

See too: Good for diabetes and more: see amazing benefits of São Caetano melon

Foods that are good for circulation

Below, you can see which are the main foods that can be used to improve the circulation of the body. All of them improve blood pressure and can help prevent heart disease.

1 – Rosemary

Rosemary is one of the foods that are good for blood circulation. It is rich in a substance called carnosic acid, which has antioxidant properties, fighting the formation of free radicals. In addition to this element, rosemary also has rosmarinic acid, which is responsible for reducing inflammation in the body and increasing the flow of small vessels.

2 – Foods that are good for circulation: beets

Beetroot is an excellent source of antioxidants, natural anti-inflammatories and detoxifiers. The vegetable has an action that increases the blood flow of the body and improves the irrigation of muscles, thus improving muscle contraction and performance.

Present in beets, nitrate is metabolized into nitric oxide and relaxes vessels and arteries, lowering blood pressure.

3 – Ginger

If you often suffer from muscle pain, know that ginger has analgesic action that fights rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. What happens is that the food has a high content of gingerol, a natural anti-inflammatory. It also has actions that dissolve fibrin and prevent blood clotting.

4 – Orange

Famous for the presence of vitamin C, orange is also one of the foods that are good for circulation. However, the fruit helps to reduce the cholesterol content of the blood, which improves blood flow and relieves pressure.

It is worth noting that none of these tips replaces the action of a nutritionist or professional specialized in the subject.