What is the difference between Chrome OS Flex and Chrome OS?

In February, the Google announced the launch of Chrome OS Flex, a version of the operating system of the same name for older computers that suffer from constant performance issues and slowdowns. However, there are some Crucial differences between software versions.

To begin with, the Chrome OS is only available in Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and Chromebases, being the official version of Google for the platform. Chrome OS Flex is designed to run on different versions of computers and notebooks, including even some older MacBook models.

Support and hardware

Chrome OS Flex can be used on most computers with Intel and AMD processors, but it is incompatible with ARM architecture. Anyway, the system is only available on specific models, detailed in an official Google listing — some unlisted devices work, but the company only guarantees a quality experience on listed devices. The company has optimized many Windows, Linux and macOS devices for OS Flex.

Chrome OS Flex desktopSource: Google

Chromebooks offer a keyboard specific to ChromeOS, but on OS Flex, the keys and shortcuts will remain the same as on the original computer system. Even some keys may become irrelevant if they are slightly specific to the previous software. Fortunately, it is possible to change the functions of keys and shortcuts.

Google also describes that Chrome OS Flex does not support some hardware features on Windows, Linux, and macOS computers. CD and DVD drives, Thunderbolt and fingerprint readers are some of the components that can stop working running on the system.

Security: Chrome OS vs. OS Flex

Chrome OS devices are built with a Google security chip to create protection and scan hardware and software for potential threats. As Chrome OS Flex is available for different computers, the system does not offer the security chip.

However, Microsoft has approved a secure boot system that, while not offering the same security guarantees as Chrome OS, can maintain boot security on Windows devices — including, Google recommends keeping the secure boot feature enabled.

Chrome OS Flex running on a PC

Although Chrome OS Flex automatically encrypts user data, just like the official Google version, not all devices that support the system support Hardware Level Encryption Protection (TPM) — devices are even encrypted, but are more vulnerable to attacks. The list of TPM (Trusted Platform Module) compatible models are listed on a Google page.

Regarding automatic BIOS and firmware updates, the device manufacturers themselves offer the updates — so each update will be different depending on the computer model. On Chrome OS, updates are managed by Google itself.

Does Chrome OS Flex run Android apps?

Unlike some Chrome OS devices, the Chrome OS Flex does not support downloading Android apps on the computers. In addition, the system also does not support running Windows through virtual machines.

However, depending on the computer, it is possible to use Linux on Chrome OS Flex. With this, the device guarantees a high range of possibilities for installing applications compared to traditional Chrome OS, especially on models that do not support the Play Store. To take advantage of this, however, you must have knowledge of Linux.

Despite the great functionality of Chrome OS Flex, Google says it cannot guarantee the same performance, power and reliability benefits that Chrome OS offers on its devices.