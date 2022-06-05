Why are doctor handwriting ugly?

Recently, we have indicated some digital solutions that can help to understand a prescription, a task that can prove to be arduous. This raises a question: why are doctor’s handwriting ugly? The consensus is such that the term is rightly used as a synonym for illegible handwriting, even though it shouldn’t be that way.

As we have already pointed out, after all, Federal Law No. 5,991 provides that only the prescription that is written in a legible way will be filled, so illegible doctor’s handwriting can precisely result in punishment for the professional, and the Regional Pharmacy Council of Paraná reiterates that “all prescription data must be filled in correctly by the professional, as pharmacies are not authorized to fill incomplete prescriptions”.

But let’s get to the causes: what makes the doctor’s handwriting so unintelligible? Despite being a very subjective question that generalizes the profession, there are some theories that can answer it. The demands of the profession, for example, can be factors that contribute to a letter that is difficult to understand.

You see: a doctor has to go through many consultations in a row and faces strenuous workloads. In addition, the need to write several processes — prescriptions, charts, reports — and still serve patients ends up demanding agility, which in turn results in a hastily written letter, with no space for whims.

One of the main factors behind the doctor’s incomprehensible handwriting is college, as students have to write down many things very quickly over the nearly ten years of training, almost like training for the rush that comes with the profession. The use of incomprehensible jargon makes things even more confusing, and that’s where nurses and pharmacists have greater ease in deciphering these “riddles” of medical prescriptions.

Is it just the doctor who has the ugly handwriting?

On the other hand, a study published in the journal Quality & Safety in Health Care argues that the legibility of doctors’ handwriting is as good (or bad) as that of other professionals. In all, the researchers analyzed the handwriting of 209 healthcare professionals, using a standard phrase and scoring readability from 1 to 4.

In practice, the legibility of the doctors’ handwriting was not different from other professionals also analyzed, such as accountants, lawyers, engineers and scientists. “This lack of difference in handwriting legibility does not relieve physicians of responsibility for clarity and precision in their written communication,” the study says.

Taking this into consideration, it follows that medicine is one of the few professions where the quality of your handwriting is important to other people. Nobody talks about the handwriting of an engineer in the same way that they talk about the handwriting of a doctor, for example, because no one usually sees the handwriting of this professional. “As handwriting illegibility correlates with rates of prescribing error and order misinterpretation, physicians should strive to have ‘better’ handwriting than everyone else or adopt computerization of medical records and orders,” they conclude. The researchers.

