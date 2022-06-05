With more expensive health plans, see how to make the portability

Last Thursday (26), the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) authorized operators to readjust health plans by up to 15.5%. With the higher monthly fee, many customers are looking for alternatives to save on the service.

One option, made available by the ANS itself, is to carry out the portability of the health plan, which allows the customer to exchange for an operator that offers better conditions. See below what is required and how to carry out the health plan portability.

Health plan portability: who can do it?

In order to carry out portability, the current plan must have been contracted from 1999, the year of implementation of the Health Plans Law, or that it has been adapted to this law. It is also necessary that the plan is active and that the customer is up to date with the monthly payments.

Some minimum deadlines must be met to make the portability:

If it is the first portability, it is necessary that the current plan has been contracted for at least 2 years; or 3 years if covered for pre-existing illness or injury

If it is the second portability, it is necessary to have been on the plan for at least 1 year; or 2 years, if the current plan has coverage not provided for in the previous plan

In addition, the new plan must have a price compatible with the current plan.

These requirements, however, do not apply to special portability, which can only be performed when the operator of the current plan is leaving the market, due to bankruptcy, for example.

How to make the health plan portability?

Step 1: Access the ANS Guide to Health Plans to consult information about your current plan and find another one with better conditions

Step 2: Contact the new operator, inform them that you want to carry out the portability and provide the following documents:

Proof of payment of the last three monthly payments or the last three invoices, if it is a post-payment plan, OR statement from the operator of the original plan or the contracting party informing that the beneficiary is up to date with the monthly payments;

Proof of permanence period: signed membership proposal OR signed contract OR statement from the operator of the original plan or the contracting party of the current plan;

Compatibility report between the origin and destination plans OR protocol number, both issued by the ANS Guide to Health Plans;

If the destination plan is collective, proof that you are able to join the plan. In the case of an individual entrepreneur, proof of performance for contracting a business plan

Step 3: The new operator has up to 10 days to respond. If you do not respond within this period, the portability is considered carried out.

Step 4: Cancel the plan with the old operator, up to 5 days after the start of the new plan.

You can find more information about the service at ANS website or by telephone:

0800 701 9656

0800 021 2105 (for the hearing impaired)