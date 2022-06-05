Xbox exclusive announced for PlayStation

Tunic is a game inspired by Zelda and has some mechanics very similar to souls-like games. It was released this year for Xbox and PC but from what was announced in the last State of Play the game will arrive on PlayStation later this year, more specifically on September 17th.

Anyone who has played it knows very well that several secrets can be accessed at almost any time during the game, but this is only possible for those who already know these secrets (shortcuts, weapons and passives). And this is even confirmed by the game’s creator himself.

“I used to feel like there were no secrets in this game, because I knew all of them. But now that Tunic is ready, it’s just as valid to see people delight in all the things we’ve hidden.

There really is a lot to find, and I hope players will feel the kind of wonder this game was inspired by. I’m so proud of what we’ve created and I can’t wait for everyone to go out and explore.”

It was not clear if it will use DualSense features, but at least the PlayStation app confirms that it will use the PlayStation 5’s system hints feature. And another point that is also unclear is why the game has not yet been announced for Nintendo Switch, but we should see the game being released on the platform in the future.