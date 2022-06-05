Xbox Games Showcase: a funny video reveals what we will see at the event

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is now imminent and many insiders have posted their predictions about what we will see at the event. Well, Microsoft also wanted to have their say, with the funny video which you can see below.

“There’s one thing you can certainly expect to see at the event, but we can’t tell you the rest”says the post, while in the video we find a summary of game industry characters pronouncing the word “Xbox“, with Phil Spencer at the end adding ” games “.

One thing you can expect from the showcase (we can’t tell you the rest) #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/PxcD3p7aaP — Xbox (@Xbox) June 4, 2022

Spencer himself seems to be very much looking forward to the Xbox event that is already very close, and it’s clear that the house of Redmond will be playing a lot with this presentation after the postponement of Starfield and Redfall.

As for rumors and predictions, according to Jeff Grubb, Microsoft will focus on videos of gameplay, perhaps also to give the idea that the games in the series are not so far away. The Xbox Conference Enough Year was highly acclaimed and Xbox Game Studios even managed to break a Metacrict record as the year’s best game publisher. It’s a strong team that we’ll have to keep an eye on.