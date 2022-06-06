15 PlayStation 1 games to remember from childhood

Remember some of the games that marked Sony’s first console!
Few consoles were as popular as the PlayStation 1. Fruit of a failed partnership with Nintendothe video game showed the strength of Sony by combining powerful hardware with an incredible library of titles. It’s no wonder that many of the franchises that are fondly remembered to this day were born on PS1!
To remember just a small portion of the platform’s excellent catalog, we’ve separated 15 classic PlayStation 1 games!
silent Hill
It only takes a lost rumor, or even a day dawning with a little fog, that the name silent Hill is leveraged for the most talked about topics on any social network. The franchise of Konami has a huge legion of loyal fans to this day, hungry for more.
Returning to the first chapter of the saga, it is possible to understand why. the work of Team Silent presents a survival horror truly macabre, with a chilling atmosphere, grotesque monsters and a plot with no clear answers. Since then, the only games that have managed to replicate the classic’s tense feel are its sequels – at least all the sequels developed by the original team.
Crash Bandicoot Franchise
The official mascot of PS1, Crash Bandicoot put the studio Naughty Dog on the map, with a trilogy of 3D platformers full of personality and challenging levels that showed all the graphical capabilities of the platform.
Three amazing games weren’t enough, Crash also won excellent derivatives, such as Crash Team Racing – a worthy rival Mario Kart – and Crash Bashbasically the Mario Party from Sony.
Spyro
Stick with Crash, Spyro it’s another 3D platformer that helped showcase all of the PS1’s impressive graphics capabilities. With worlds wide and full of life, the game was the introduction of many people to games.
The mascot was out of the picture for a while, but – like Crash – has recently returned in an impressive remake.
Final Fantasy VII
Speaking of first contacts, it is no exaggeration to say that Final Fantasy VII it’s the reason why so many people love JRPGs these days. the classic of SquareSoft was released in 1997 and opened the door to the Japanese genre all over the world, with cutting-edge visuals (for the time), intense turn-based combat and an epic and memorable soundtrack.
There are those who prefer Final Fantasy IX, but the seventh game remains very relevant because of its memorable plot about a group of eco-terrorists fighting the relentless power of a megacorporation. It’s no wonder that its remake was one of the most requested games for decades, and one of the biggest hits of the One/PS4 generation when it was finally released in 2020.
Disney games
When it comes to remembering PS1 games, you can’t live only on absolute classics and revolutionary works. After all, the joy of the console was having great titles of all kinds, including good licensed games.
A lot of people had the PS1 as a kid, and it was the perfect opportunity for animation-based games from the company. disney that were successful in movie theaters and video stores. That is why many have fond memories of works such as Tarzan, Aladdin and Herculeswho won very charismatic and fun 2D games!
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
If you take a lot of the lists of the best PS1 games, it’s common to only find original titles, but the reality is that this and the PS2 generation were golden ages for licensed games. There was a certain investment so that titles inspired by movies and cartoons were minimally complete and fun.
One of the best examples of this trend that no longer exists is the game of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Released in line with the 2002 movie, the game lets you explore Hogwarts, solve various puzzles and even play Quidditch, in addition to reliving several moments from the big screen. We can forgive Hagrid’s awkward face as there was something special about going to the movies, loving a movie and being able to reenact his best parts in the video game.
Metal Gear Solid
If nowadays video games are highly inspired by the language of cinema, it is Metal Gear Solid that deserves to be recognized for starting the trend. The 1998 game helped to establish Hideo Kojimawhich created a movie-worthy spy plot.
With great stealth gameplay, Solid Snake’s first adventure is challenging as a game but also brings an excellent narrative about espionage, war and a dispute between clones. The franchise has grown to become one of the most beloved in gaming, and the first title remains grandiose even by modern standards.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
THE Konami delivered some of the best retro franchises. castlevania, in turn, was already a giant since Nintendinho. On PS1, however, it won one of the best titles of the entire saga: Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.
With a massive map, a bone-chilling soundtrack and a huge variety of grotesque creatures as enemies, Symphony of the Night elevated everything that was already good in castlevania and built one of the best works of its kind. Even his questionable voice acting dialogues have a certain charm!
Resident Evil Trilogy
resident Evil defined how to make a horror game, and the PS1 was the home of this macabre revolution. Sony’s first console was the stage for the acclaimed classic trilogy, which followed journeys through Spencer Mansion and the streets of Raccoon City.
Whether for the scares, for the tense gameplay that requires good use of resources, or for the iconic characters, resident Evil remains one of the most beloved franchises in gaming to this day, and it’s always worth revisiting its roots.
Tekken 3
With more powerful hardware, various traditionally 2D genres began to explore three dimensions. From this batch of experiments, tekken is one of the best franchises to come out – and Tekken 3 It’s one of the highlights of the saga.
With a great cast of fighters, the game is challenging for those who want to dominate, but ridiculously satisfying and accessible for those who just want to take a few cons. Honest shit between friends is needed!
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Quadrilogy
Made with the help of skaters, the saga Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is a milestone for being able to take the skateboarding phenomenon from the streets to games in an almost flawless translation.
With a delightfully satisfying gameplay, the game puts the player to fulfill objectives in several stages, and remains a window to the 1990s culture through the environments, the maneuvers, the clothes and, of course, the music.
tomb Raider
The PS1 allowed the arrival on consoles of genres that were previously exclusive to the PC, such as 3D adventure games. Among them, there is no greater success than tomb Raider.
The game introduced the world to Lara Croft, an explorer there Indiana Jones with acrobatic skills and a pair of pistols to deal with all kinds of threats – even the most bizarre ones, like caves full of dinosaurs.
driver
With the advancement of 3D games, it didn’t take long for titles to emerge that tested the limitations of the environments that could be achieved. One of the games that led this onslaught on consoles was the series driver.
Inspired by seventies crime films, the game puts you behind the wheel of a getaway car, driven by a plainclothes policeman. For the level of freedom, which let you explore four cities in an open world (by the standards of the time), it was driver who sowed the seeds of this chaotic design that inspired GTA and many others.
Medal of Honor
Steven Spielberg is easily one of cinema’s greatest directors, having directed classics such as sharks, Indiana Jones, ET and much more. It turns out that the filmmaker has also always had a certain interest in games, and he put that to the test when he created one of the biggest shooters on the PS1: Medal of Honor.
The game, envisioned and written by Spielberg during the film’s development Saving Private Ryanputs the player in command of a battalion in World War II, and brings a very cinematic journey – long before Call of Duty become known for doing just that.
Gran Turismo 2
The PS1 library had all sorts of games, including racing simulators. It may not seem like it nowadays, but Gran Turismo 2 it was one of the most realistic experiences yet, especially visually.
The racing game featured authentic tracks and cars, precise controls and jaw-dropping graphics. It’s one of the best representations of how powerful the PS1 hardware was at the time!
What’s your favorite PS1 game? Leave it in the comments below!