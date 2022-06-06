6 new additions to Street Fighter 6: logo, characters, new modes and more | Fighting games

Street Fighter 6 was one of Capcom’s main highlights in June’s State of Play, broadcast by Sony this Thursday (2). The release aims to redefine the fighting game genre and brings the new Battle Hub and World Tour modes, which allow you to explore Metro City in a kind of open world. The official logo, which was criticized by fans in February, also underwent changes. In addition, the game will no longer be exclusive to Sony and will have versions for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/ s scheduled for release in 2023.

After the digital event, the official pages were updated with new information. The alleged cast of 22 characters was also leaked on the networks with returning and unreleased fighters, including Ken, Juri, Cammy, Guile, among others. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings the six main news of Street Fighter 6.

In February, when Street Fighter 6 was officially announced, one of the main criticisms from fans was its logo. The main complaint was that it mischaracterized the series, in addition to having been reused from an Adobe image bank. Now, the new trailer reveals a revamped logo that, although it follows the same hexagon concept, brings details that refer to graffiti street culture.

What is most striking is that the hexagon now forms the number six in Arabic numerals, while its interior bears the number six in Roman numerals at the same time, but vertically. It is to be hoped that this new version will be the definitive one, especially with public acceptance.

Following in the footsteps of releases like Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil Village, Street Fighter 6 makes use of Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. In this way, the developer now aims for more realistic visuals, being possible to observe sweat drops and even the flexing of the muscles in detail. Despite this, the characters remain stylized and quite recognizable.

As it takes place in Metro City, Street Fighter 6’s scenarios are also filled with references to the Final Fight franchise, which nowadays is integrated into the canon of the fighting series. It is possible to observe, for example, characters like Poison, Andore and Damnd, from the Mad Gear gang, watching the fights in the background.

According to Capcom, Street Fighter 6 brings the main game modes expected by fans, such as Arcade, Versus and Training, but with some additions that aim to make it an unprecedented experience. Among the novelties are the World Tour and the Battle Hub, the details of which are still a little scarce.

The World Tour appears at the very beginning of the trailer and allows players to explore Metro City in an immersive story mode that lets you create your own customizable avatar. In turn, the Battle Hub is a space for online matches, but Capcom guarantees that it goes beyond that, with new and unique forms of participation and communication.

Every Street Fighter revolves around a different combat system, and this time the mechanics are guided by the so-called Drive System. This system encompasses five different techniques to enhance the offensive and defensive of players, all making use of a bar that must be managed wisely in combat. See what they are below:

Drive Impact : a charge capable of absorbing blows to open the opponent’s guard;

: a charge capable of absorbing blows to open the opponent’s guard; drive parry : a move capable of parrying blows to regenerate the Drive bar;

: a move capable of parrying blows to regenerate the Drive bar; Overdrive Art : similar to Ex moves from previous games, capable of enhancing specials;

: similar to Ex moves from previous games, capable of enhancing specials; drive rush : a possible charge after a Drive Parry or a cancelable button to secure punishments or extend combos;

: a possible charge after a Drive Parry or a cancelable button to secure punishments or extend combos; Reversal Drive: A useful counterattack to break free from pressure.

In Street Fighter 6, Capcom bets on a more inviting control system for beginner players. You will be able to opt for the modern controls layout, which adds a single button for special moves that vary depending on which directional pad is pressed. The idea is that, with this, fighters can apply their most powerful and stylish blows with the press of a few buttons.

Veteran players still have the classic controls, with six dedicated buttons for blows, including more complex moves like half moon. These modes are optional and at the players discretion, depending on how comfortable they are with fighting games.

So far, Capcom has officially revealed only four characters: Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke and newcomer Jamie. However, the reveal trailer did bring a brief glimpse of a character named Kimberly, as well as an alleged pink-haired boxer in one of the Metro City posters.

A few hours after the State of Play, however, concept images emerged that allegedly reveal 22 fighters from the Street Fighter 6 cast. The source of the leak is unknown, but the character design is consistent with what was presented by Capcom. It is also possible to check the look of Kimberly and the supposed boxer, called Marisa, which brings a lot of credibility to the list.

See the leak below, in order of listing:

