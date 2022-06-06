After patients, São Lucas employees criticize hospital

Professionals point to a reduction in the medical and nursing staff and users complain about the delay in care



Patients wait for care at Hospital São Lucas – Photo: Claudeci Junior / O Liberal



Employees of the São Lucas hospital, in Americana, today managed by the Notre Dame Group, denounce the lack of professionals, reduction of the nursing team, overload and delay in care. An employee who did not want to be identified told LIBERAL this week that the health unit is in chaos.

A doctor, who also declined to be identified, reported that at least 13 professionals, including him, have resigned and are on notice.

“We used to see five doctors due to the pandemic. And we also received more for the shifts. With the decrease in cases of Covid-19, the number of doctors dropped to three, even with an epidemic of dengue and flu-like symptoms”, he said.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

The professional also stated that with the purchase of São Lucas by Notre Dame, the flow of patients increased because the hospital started to serve other health plans. “The work became difficult, the nursing staff was reduced, so the triage and care took a long time to happen and the patient was upset, nervous and rightly so,” he said.

According to the doctor, professionals were becoming exhausted, leading to mass layoffs. “There are colleagues crying, patients crying, extremely tired nurses, a feeling of helplessness, of trying to hug everyone without being able to”.

And the situation, which was already chaotic, said another employee, worsened with the change in the computerized system, which is flawed and makes assistance even more difficult. “We did not receive adequate training to deal with these changes and, today, the service offered by the hospital is worse than in the public network”, she declared.

On Wednesday, LIBERAL received a video of a patient who sought care at the hospital for her children. In the images, it is possible to identify a discussion between patients and professionals of the unit due to the delay in service. “The situation there is very complicated. I arrived before 8 pm and left after 11 pm,” said the woman.

A LIBERAL report published last Sunday shows that in the month of May alone, the newspaper was contacted by at least 15 patients complaining of delays in seeing doctors, as well as taking medication at Hospital São Lucas. Complaints continue. In the first five months of the year, the plan was the target of 30 complaints registered with the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

OTHER SIDE. In a note, the board of São Lucas reports that, due to the increase in respiratory and dengue cases, the demand for the hospital’s emergency service has grown. It highlights, however, that in the last week and in the first two days of June, there was a reduction in the average waiting time, from reception to medical care.

Regarding the medical team, the hospital says that there was no reduction in the staff, but hiring of professionals.

“We have a dedicated service center for our patients in the hospital and we have already identified a significant reduction in the number of complaints. We also highlight a change in emergency room managers, both nursing and medical”, concludes the note.