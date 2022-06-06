Almost 50% needed to adjust their budget so as not to lose their health plan – National

The survey was carried out in the last month of April with 1,012 people, responsible for the main decisions in the household (photo: Archive/ Brazil Agency)

A survey by the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab) shows that 47% of respondents had to adjust their budget in 2021 in order not to lose their health plan. The survey, which heard over a thousand people across the country, also reveals that 83% of people are afraid of losing the plan.

The survey was carried out in the last month of April with 1,012 people, aged 16 and over, responsible for the main decisions in the household. The interviews were carried out by telephone.

“The fear of losing access [ao plano de sade] may be motivated by the increase in unemployment rates during the covid-19 pandemic”, highlighted the president of Anab and creator of the study, Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo.

According to him, portability is one of the ways out for those who need to reduce the cost of their health plan, but without losing it. ” right of the beneficiary. Interest in portability increased 12.5% ​​according to ANS [Agncia Nacional de Sade]. In some cases, it was possible to reduce health costs by 40%”, said Toledo.

According to the survey, among those who do not have a health plan, 83% considered it necessary. Of those interviewed who are exclusive users of the Single Health System (SUS), 68% needed some type of medical care in 2021, but reported difficulty in accessing it.

For 88% of those interviewed, the need for medical assistance remained the same or increased during the pandemic. The survey also showed that one in four people said they needed to seek more medical help after the Covid-19 pandemic began.