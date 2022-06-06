Almost half of customers adjust budget to not lose health insurance – News









Almost half (47%) of respondents had to adjust the budget in 2021 to not lose their health plan, according to a survey by Anab (National Association of Benefit Administrators). The survey, which heard more than a thousand people across the country, also reveals that 83% are afraid of losing the plan.

The survey was carried out in the last month of April with 1,012 people aged 16 or over who are responsible for the main decisions in the household. The interviews were carried out by telephone. “The fear of losing access [ao plano de saúde] may be motivated by the increase in unemployment rates during the Covid-19 pandemic”, highlighted the president of Anab and creator of the study, Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo.

According to him, portability is one of the ways out for those who need to reduce the cost of their health plan, but without losing it. “It is the beneficiary’s right. Interest in portability increased by 12.5%, according to ANS [Agência Nacional de Saúde]. In some cases, it was possible to reduce health costs by 40%”, said Toledo.











According to the survey, among those who do not have health insurance, 83% considered it necessary. Of the respondents who are exclusive users of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), 68% needed some type of medical care in 2021, but reported difficulty in accessing it.

For 88% of those surveyed, the need for medical assistance remained the same or increased during the pandemic. The survey also showed that one in four people said they needed to seek more medical help after the Covid-19 pandemic began.