Arthur Aguiar ignores health problem and goes to DG’s party

Arthur Aguiar ignores health problem and goes to Douglas Silva’s party in RJ (Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha)

After announcing that he would need to postpone his first tour after winning the “Big Broither Brasil 22”, Arthur Aguiar ignored the pain and made an exception during the rest period to enjoy a party promoted by his former confinement colleague Douglas Silva.

The actor and singer traveled to Rio de Janeiro with his wife, Maíra Cardiand arrived at the party moments after leaving Paulo André Camilo and Pedro Scooby, with whom he has not had contact since the end of the program. In clicks released on social networks, Arthur appears smiling next to his wife, DG and his colleague’s daughter, Mary flower. Check out:

Last Friday (3), the singer announced that he would postpone the tour scheduled to start this month because he had a worsening inguinal hernia and a problem with his nose. “You may have noticed that I am absent from social media. It is very painful to have to talk about it at this moment, I was very reluctant, but I believe that God’s plans are greater than mine”, he began in a long outburst on Instagram.

“After the program, with the hectic routine and physical efforts, outside and inside the house, a health condition that I discovered before entering the BBB, an inguinal hernia, worsened. To summarize: I already knew I had this condition and needed to operate, I chose to enter the program and operate later”, he explained. Arthur claimed to be feeling pain at the site and, therefore, he will need to perform the procedure so that the problem does not worsen:

“When I left ‘Big Brother’, my tour was scheduled and once again I postponed the surgery. I started rehearsing and since then it has been getting worse, progressively! The pain has been increasing and I had been talking to my doctor, trying to postpone surgery as much as possible, but unfortunately, with the rapid worsening, he asked me to operate before the tour,” he added. “I will have these two surgeries and for that reason our tour will be postponed. I promise I will come back stronger than ever! I love you.”