as a sequel to the pandemic, fomeRPI – Rádio Progresso de Ijuí

June 5, 2022

05/06/2022 l 11:22

Janaina Melo

05/06/2022 l 11:30

The domestic Mara Santos Carvalho developed the craft until discovering that she has diabetes and high blood pressure, in 2020, shortly after the covid-19 pandemic began to gain strength in Brazil. Her husband, “Seu Godoy”, has a small electric car, but since the beginning of the pandemic, she has seen demand decrease more and more. He also faces health issues and treats a thyroid. The couple has five children and only the eldest works. The others, minors, are financially dependent on their parents. The pandemic, however, brought a very different reality from what they were used to and food was missing from the family table.

“I had never been in a situation like this. It’s very sad”, laments Mara, with teary eyes, as she holds the little Milena, only ten months old. “She lacks milk. It is very sad to see a child asking and not being able to give,” she said. In the unlined wooden house, a country stove, in addition to cooking food, warms the family, since the few blankets they have are not enough to protect everyone from the rigors of winter. “It’s very difficult to sleep cold and without eating,” said Mara.

The family receives assistance through the Single Registry, such as the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) and basic food baskets. The benefit is paid to the husband, who needed to take out a loan to meet the family’s needs, so the amount is reduced. The basic baskets are withdrawn every other month, due to the receipt of the other benefit. The family allowance helped, but it was cut off three months ago. “Then they canceled my family allowance. I went there, made another registration, but to no avail. It always appears that it’s supposed to go on the 25th, and there’s never anything on that day. The card is blocked,” said Mara.

Even with scarce resources, before the pandemic, the family was able to meet the basic needs of their children. “Since this pandemic started, everything has become more difficult. I can’t work anymore, because of the illness, my husband is also sick and gets less and less work at the auto electric. I had never faced this situation, of not having food, blankets”, laments Mara. The family’s water has been cut off for lack of payment and neighbors help by providing full containers. It was also the neighbors who donated some clothes for their ten-month-old daughter.

“Whoever can help us, it can be with anything, whether it’s food or blankets”, asks the mother. Clothes can be donated in men’s, size L or XL and size ten and women’s size 35, eight and one. Anyone who wants to donate, can contact Rádio Progresso or directly with Dona Mara, by phone (55) 99152 3297.

Source: Radio Progress