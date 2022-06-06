Campos: application of 2 booster doses for people over 50 years old this Monday – Portal Ururau – News Site

The Municipal Health Department will continue the application of the second booster dose for people over 50 years old, this Monday (06). The service was expanded to this age group, last Saturday (04), as soon as the municipality received the technical note from the Ministry of Health, with the first doses being administered during the Morar com Saúde program, at Parque Espalmada.









To receive the second booster dose, also called the 4th dose, people aged 50 years or older must respect the 4-month interval after the application of the first booster, that is, the 3rd dose. Immunocompromised persons over 18 years of age who received three doses in the primary regimen (two doses and an additional dose) given 4 months ago should also receive the 4th dose.





The immunizing agent for this public and for the other stages of vaccination against Covid-19 will be available from 9 am to 3 pm at 10 posts distributed throughout the municipality. Vaccination takes place at the secretary of health from 9 am to 4 pm. At the Basic Family Health Unit (UBSF) Lagamar, in Farol de São Tomé, from 1 pm to 3 pm. In two Pre-Hospital Units (UPH), from 4 pm to 10 pm and another two from 6 pm to 10 pm. At all stations, service is provided through the distribution of a password.





THIRD DOSE – The municipality also maintains the application of the first booster dose (3rd dose) for all people aged 12 years or older, including pregnant women and postpartum women (45 days after delivery), who received the 2nd dose four months ago. In the case of adolescents (12 to 17 years old), the immunizing agent used will be Pfizer or CoronaVac. Those over 18 years of age, with the exception of pregnant and postpartum women, can use Pfizer, CoronaVac and even AstraZeneca or Janssen to make the booster dose regardless of the immunizing agent used in the primary regimen.





The additional dose (3rd dose) should be given to immunocompromised adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and with the complete two-dose primary regimen with an interval of two months. To receive the vaccine, you need a medical report or other document that proves the condition and the Covid-19 vaccine card.





SECOND DOSE – All people aged 18 years and over who took the 1st dose until May 9th must also attend the vaccination posts to receive the 2nd dose of Pfizer. Adolescents, 12 to 17 years old, who received Pfizer must respect the 2-month interval.









To receive the 2nd, 3rd or 4th dose, those interested must bring a photo document, CPF, proof of residence and also the Covid-19 vaccination booklet or card. In the case of pregnant women, at the time of vaccination, it is also necessary to present the prenatal card and medical declaration.









REPEAK—People aged 12 years and over who, for some reason, have not been vaccinated, must also attend one of the posts intended for the application of the first dose for this public. For those who will receive the 1st dose, it is necessary to present a photo ID, CPF, proof of residence.









EVENING AND NIGHT PERIODS—At the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) in Saldanha Marinho, he started to attend from 4 pm to 10 pm. On site, in addition to applying the 1st to 4th dose for adults, the booster dose is also applied to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.





The UPH of Farol de São Tomé is also open from 4pm to 10pm. At the UPH’s in Travessão and Ururaí, it is from 6pm to 10pm. In these units, the 1st to 4th dose is administered to all people over 12 years of age. The criteria for who will receive the immunization are the same used in the morning.









Source: supCom