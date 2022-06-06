City of SP begins application of 4th dose against Covid in people over 50 and health professionals this Monday | Sao Paulo

The city of São Paulo starts this Monday (6th) the application of the second booster shot against Covid-19 in adults over 50 years old and healthcare professionals over 18 years of age .

The expansion of the target audience follows the recommendation of the technical note of the Ministry of Health (MS), published this Saturday (4). Therefore, more of 1.5 million people become eligible to receive the 4th dose in the municipalitywith 942,800 adults aged between 50 and 60 years and 600,000 health professionals over 18 years of age.

On this second, the entire network of immunization stations in the city will be in operation: Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Integrated AMAs/UBSs, from 7 am to 7 pmand mega-stations and drive-thrus, from 8 am to 5 pm.

To be able to take the new vaccine booster, people must have already completed four months since the third dose against Covid.

On May 19, the city of São Paulo had already sent a letter to MS asking for authorization to expand the fourth dose for the two groups mentioned, as well as the third dose (first booster) for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The release of the 3rd dose for the younger public came out on May 27th and, on the following Monday, the 30th, the capital of São Paulo began the application of the vaccine booster in these age groups. Until the end of Saturday, only 8.4% of the teenagers in the capital had taken the new dose.

According to the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, the government of São Paulo will begin to distribute this Monday the necessary doses so that the 645 municipalities in the state can meet the vaccination of new groups.

In an interview with TV Globo, this Saturday, the secretary said that in order to handle the new contingent of people, state management depends on the Ministry of Health sending new batches of immunizations.

Vaccination data in the capital

Until the end of Thursday (2), more of 242.3 thousand children aged 5 to 11 had their second dose against Covid-19 delayed in the capital of São Paulo. On the same date, the percentage of children with D2 already applied was 66.6%.

Data from the Municipal Health Department also show that, in all, about 677 thousand people were late with D2 in the city of São Paulo until Thursday night and 2.7 million of people were already able to take the first booster dose (3rd dose)but they had not yet sought the health system for this.

Secretary of Health of the capital of São Paulo, Luiz Carlos Zamarco said in an interview with GloboNews, on Sunday night, that the rate of application of the 4th dose in the population aged 60 and over is 60% of the total. “With the expansion to 50 years or more and with all the publicity, we believe that the adhesion is better accepted”, he said.