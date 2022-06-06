Common factors that generate serious heart problems; see 5

Cardiovascular diseases are some of the most feared by people. After all, the heart is the organ responsible for pumping blood and oxygenating the entire body. Without it, no other organ has the capacity to function. Therefore, it is worth knowing some common causes that generate heart problems.

Aspirin and effervescent lozenges

You may have heard that the famous effervescent tablets are not very suitable options to treat pain.

Although they are famous pain relievers, these drugs can increase the chances of heart problems by up to 16%. The information was revealed in a study done at the University of Dundee, UK. Due to the high sodium content in its composition, the lozenge tends to narrow the diameter of blood vessels.

Drastic temperature changes

Anyone who works or has had direct contact with a hospital knows that temperature changes increase the chances of heart problems. Especially on days that get cold quickly. This variation can generate vasoconstriction, that is, the vessels contract and increase the possibilities of stroke and heart attack, for example.

Drug interactions can cause heart problems

Self-medication is a very common habit. A simple headache is enough to take several painkillers without any medical indication. The wrong mixtures can overload the heart muscle and cause serious damage to the heart. Therefore, always seek appropriate medical advice and evaluation to take good care of your health.

noise pollution

Research at Imperial College in London has identified a worrying characteristic in people who live near airports. Virtually all of them were 20% more likely to develop heart problems. The main cause of the evils was the noise pollution caused by the landing and taking off of the aircraft.

Trauma can cause heart problems

People who go through major trauma can become “cardiac”, that is, have heart problems. The data already treat cardiovascular diseases as sequelae of major traumas in life. Therefore, the ideal is always to seek psychological and/or psychiatric treatment.