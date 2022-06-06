Covid: Government wants to vaccinate the elderly and professionals in 2023 – 06/06/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that the elderly, health professionals and people with comorbidities should be part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in 2023. .

“In 2023 there will be no shortage of vaccine, what you need to define is the target audience. We work hard to have these answers. Probably the elderly, health professionals, [pessoas com] comorbidities will certainly be included, but if it is necessary to carry out such a broad campaign, we do it”, said the minister.

In an interview with Sheetthe minister had already said that the trend is to reduce the size of the target audience and prioritize the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The statement was given during the visit of the Minister of Health to a health post in the Federal District to take the second booster dose against Covid-19, which is also called the fourth dose of the vaccine.

At age 56, the minister took two doses of Coronavac in the first phase of vaccination in Brazil. Then he took a booster shot, from Pfizer, and now he’s gone to the post to get the second booster.

The minister, with this, follows the rule of the ministry, which released extra immunization for people over 50 years old in Brazil.

The fourth dose should be given four months after the third. For this, municipalities will be able to use Pfizer, Janssen or AstraZeneca immunizers, regardless of the vaccines that the person has taken before.

On the occasion, the minister also said that between Thursday and Friday the results of the tests of suspected cases of monkeypox should be released.

In Brazil, there are seven suspected cases of the disease. No cases have been confirmed in the country so far.

There are two cases under investigation in Rondônia, one in Mato Grosso do Sul, one in Rio Grande do Sul, one in Ceará, one in Santa Catarina and one in São Paulo.