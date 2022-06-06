Diablo Immortal is bombarded with negative Metacritic reviews in protest of microtransactions

Players are frustrated with the pay-to-win aspects of Blizzard’s new game

Officially launched on June 2, Diablo Immortal is the newest Blizzard game to be bombarded with negative reviews on Metacritic. The main criticisms from users are related to the game’s microtransaction system which, according to reviews, can require investments of up to US$ 110 thousand for those who want to maximize a single character.

While the average score of the few reviews released by the specialized critic is 81this value drops to only 0.8 among user reviews. This makes the game the third-worst score of a title ever released by the developer, behind Warcraft III Reforged (0.6) and World of Warcraft Classic: Burning Crusade (0.4).

The main problem pointed out by Diablo Immortal players is that while the basic adventure feels balanced and rewarding, the same can’t be said for your endgame.. Players need to pay for increase your chances of obtaining rare equipment, which appears at random — that is, even opening the wallet there is no guarantee of getting what you want.

Game is accused of being pay to win

The game is also accused of change your monetization tactics once players reach level 50, starting to display ads in a more intrusive way. “If you are below level 50, please don’t defend the game as if it were your own child. It was created to be a friendly free to play before this level,” says a commenter on Reddit.

Other comments claim that the game was created in order to encourage players to continue spending money on it, even if the desired rewards are not obtained. What the community seems to agree on is that Diablo Immortal is an enjoyable experience up to the point where your endgame begins and it becomes clear how difficult it is to get more powerful equipment.

– Continues after advertising –

“With Diablo Immortal, I’m watching Blizzard victims fall into this trap as they spend THOUSANDS of dollars trying to get things. I can’t imagine people will feel so good mentally once they realize how much they’re spending on Diablo”, says another commentator.

Several reports also show that “whales” (players who spend a lot of money) have clear advantages in the competitive game. “I’m considering not playing this game anymore” stated YouTuber Raxxanterax. “This game is ruined. That’s why I wanted to play, for PVP, but I can’t do it anymore”.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VGC