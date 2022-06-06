Diablo Immortal: Maximizing Your Character Can Cost More Than $110,000

The game was released this week, Diablo Immortal is free to play on PC and smartphone, check out the minimum requirements to run the game

if you wantedr maximize all points of a single character in Diablo Immortalit may be necessary pay more than $110,000around 525 thousand reais in direct conversion. Immortal Diablo was released in recent days by Blizzard and it is a free game to be played and the monetization of the game is done with the sale of items that allow the player several possibilities such as evolving their characters and adding exclusive customizations.

The values ​​that can surpass the 110 thousand dollars were released by Michael and Matt in video on the channel Bellular Newsthey said that the system used to maximize the characters in the game currently requires about 10 years from a user who does not use any financial resources to buy the characters. legendary gemss, which are used to level up the character.

On the other hand, in order to obtain a sufficient number of Legendary Gems to make the character with all the stats to the maximum, it is necessary to pay more than $110 thousand dollars in microtransactions with the system currently used by the game.

Check out the video belowl Bellular News (in English).

Matt and Michael claim that the system used today, which includes the use of Legendary Gems for character upgrades is extremely complicated. even because to get the Jewelryit is necessary to count on luck, as they are only available by purchasing the Legendary Crests (loot boxes), which provide items at random.

THE Blizzard has not commented so far on the extremely unrealistic figures even for developed countries.

Check below the minimum requirements to run Immortal Diablo on your smartphone and PC and where to download.

Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100

Graphics Card: ATI Radeon HD 6850, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4GB RAM

Available storage: 24GB

Recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11(64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Available storage: 24GB

Minimum Requirements on Android

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

Graphic Chip: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

*Required available: 2.4GB storage (with additional 10GB content)

Minimum Requirements on iOS (iPhone)

System: iOS 11

Model: iPhone 6s

*Required available: 3.3GB storage (with additional content 9.5GB)

Immortal Diablo It’s free to play and is now available for download, here’s where to download:

What do you think of the difficulty to maximize a character’s stats in Immortal Diablo? Are you already playing the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

prices

Features

Sony details features of The Gardens Between, coming to PS5 this month

eFootball 2022 Mobile is available: see if your smartphone is compatible and how to download

PES franchise update arrives free for Android and iOS phones and tablets (iPhone and iPad)



