discover signs to stay alert

Mysterious cases of hepatitis are appearing in children under 10 years of age on the European continent. In most cases, these are children who are between 1 and 5 years old and have started to show the first symptoms of hepatitis. The British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed some cases and commented on the main signs.

See too: Why do we have a headache if the brain doesn’t hurt? How does science explain this fact?

Learn more about hepatitis in children

Data updated until May 26 point to 650 probable cases in 33 countries. The balance still makes reference to 9 suspicious deaths due to mysterious hepatitis. 38 patients had to have their livers transplanted after having the problem.

The big concern is the mystery surrounding the appearance of hepatitis symptoms in such young children. The disease is not new to health authorities around the world. In fact, more than 1 million people die from the complications of hepatitis every year. However, this is not expected to occur with children.

Hepatitis: what is it and how does it evolve?

First, understand that hepatitis is the name given to inflammation in the liver. The damage can be caused by drug interactions, viral infection, alcoholism, presence of visceral fat, or by autoimmune diseases. Hepatitis can be both acute and chronic and have serious complications, which can lead to death.

The most common types of hepatitis are those that occur by viruses (A, B, C, D and E). There are some viruses that can also cause hepatitis in rare occurrences, such as herpes and Covid-19, for example.

Transmission can occur in a variety of ways, primarily through sexual intercourse or direct blood contact with infected material.

Hepatitis symptoms:

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the main symptoms of hepatitis are:

Fever; Weakness; malaise; Abdominal pain; Sickness/nausea; vomiting; loss of appetite; Dark urine (almost black); Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin); Whitish stools (like putty).

Prevention consists of basic hygiene methods and the consumption of food that has a good origin. In addition, it is necessary to maintain healthy and protected sexual relationships.