Does a carnivore diet help you lose weight? Find out if it brings risks or benefits

Is a carnivore diet the best weight loss strategy? This is a questioning of modern times, in the face of several new “miracle” diets. The low carb diet, for example, presupposes a high consumption of proteins, focused mainly on meat and animal inputs. Therefore, several opinions and researches have emerged over the last few years to try to better understand this subject.

After all, until some time ago, high consumption of red meat and pork was not recommended. This was due to the high fat content that these foods have.

However, it is known that a lot depends on the type of cut and the way the product is handled. Currently, the carnivore diet has entered the menu of option to lose weight, but does it really help? Discover the answer now.

Does a carnivore or low carb diet help you lose weight?

Today, it is known that the consumption of certain types of food is not exclusively linked to weight loss. In fact, several factors together cause a person to lose or gain weight. These include diet, exercise routine, sleep quality and daily stress level.

Having a carnivore diet is not something recommended by science, although there are studies showing that increasing the level of protein at the expense of carbohydrates is more prone to weight loss. However, this is not the only way or the best way to lose weight. That’s what nutrition experts around the world point out.

Risks of a carnivore diet

Contrary to what is expected, the consumption of animal products can be reduced over the years. There is robust evidence showing this in all corners of the world. Although animal protein is extremely necessary for the proper development of the nervous system, this beneficial action takes place at the beginning of a human being’s life.

Generally, adults and elderly people should avoid excessive consumption of meats and fats or a carnivorous diet. This is because the effort to digest these foods is enormous. As the intestine loses part of its capacity over the years, meat consumption can do more harm than good.

The ideal is always to seek follow-up from good professionals, to follow a balanced diet aligned with the practice of physical activity.