Elevated rate of enzymes in the lungs aggravates cases of covid-19 – 05/06/2022

The increased activity of metalloproteinases in the lungs of people with covid-19 – in a serious condition or who have died – explains the worsening of the disease and also opens up prospects for new treatments.

A team led by USP (University of São Paulo) identified a new process linked to the worsening of covid-19: the metalloproteinase enzymes, MMP-2 and MMP-3, which are increased in the lungs of severely infected by the SARS-Cov-2 virus. . The discovery, the researchers believe, could lead to new possibilities for treating the disease.

One of the coordinators of ImunoCovid, a consortium of laboratories that investigates covid-19, Professor Carlos Arterio Sorgi, from the Department of Chemistry of the Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters of Ribeirão Preto (FFCLRP) at USP, says that metalloproteinases are important enzymes of tissue repair regulation, but when in increased expression and activity, they can cause tissue damage. The fact, according to Sorgi, explains the damage to the lungs of seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

These high levels of metalloproteinases, together with hyperinflammation, “already known as a cytokine storm”, says Professor Sorgi, cause very great damage, making it difficult for the organ to regenerate. According to the researcher, the lungs of seriously ill patients with covid-19 researched had a large amount of these enzymes. The data are described in the article Matrix metalloproteinases in the pathogenesis of severe COVID-19 lung disease: cooperative actions of the MMP-8/MMP-2 axis in the immune response through HLA-G release and oxidative stresspublished in the scientific journal Biomolecules.

metalloproteinase inhibitors

The research was carried out on samples of bronchus-tracheal aspirate from 39 people hospitalized in a serious condition with covid-19. All were intubated in ICUs at Santa Casa and Hospital São Paulo, both in Ribeirão Preto, between June 2020 and January 2021. The researchers also analyzed material from 13 volunteers hospitalized in critical condition and from patients who died as a result of the disease.

Aspirate is a routine procedure in these patients and the researchers collected samples to demonstrate the presence and activity of metalloproteinase enzymes. From the biological materials and clinical data, the group was able to correlate the findings with other aspects of the disease in order to better determine the pathophysiology of covid-19. “When we analyzed the data on the expression of this enzyme in patients who survived and in those who died, we found that there is a big difference. The level of activity of active enzymes in patients who died was much higher”, says Sorgi.

This fact, according to the professor, shows deregulation in the expression of enzyme activity that “is really contributing to a very large damage to the lung and leading the patient to death”. According to the professor, this is a very important discovery for studies of new drugs to control hyper-inflammation and lung tissue injury. According to Sorgi, the control of metalloproteinases could be seen as “a new therapeutic target that could be added to the treatment of severe covid-19”.

However, until this becomes a reality, more research and human testing will be needed. In addition to confirming that drugs that theoretically block metalloproteinases are effective. “This is important for a treatment on several fronts, including metalloproteinase inhibitors, which can ensure successful recovery of the patient with severe covid and who is intubated”, he says.

In addition to Professor Sorgi, researchers from the FFCLRP, the Faculties of Medicine (FMRP), Dentistry (Forp) and Pharmaceutical Sciences (FCFRP) and School of Nursing (EERP), all from USP in Ribeirão Preto, participated in the study; from the Federal Universities of Amazonas (UFAM) and São Carlos (UFSCar), and from the Santa Casa de Misericórdia Hospital in Ribeirão Preto.