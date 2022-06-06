Excessive Advertising Complaints Make Google Disable Feature | Cell

Google has discontinued its RCS message advertising system in India after a rise in user complaints about too many inbox ads on their cell phones. The increase was noticed mainly in the last few months. The measure was adopted last Wednesday (1st).

RCS is a type of turbocharged SMS, which would be Android’s weapon against WhatsApp and Telegram, for bringing the same features. The service allows the use of emojis, images and other symbols and charges the mobile data allowance, and not per message sent, as is the old text system.

2 of 2 RCS was the theme of Google I/O 2022 — Photo: Playback/Google RCS was the theme of Google I/O 2022 — Photo: Playback/Google

Like SMS, RCS is not free from advertisements, scams and spam messages. The problem is that, at least in India, that amount was perceived by local users in an unusual number, which forced Google to stop the function. Users can still chat normally.

to the website Gadgets360a Google representative confirmed the suspension of ads by RCS and explained the reason: “We are aware that some companies are abusing our anti-spam policies. to send promotional messages to users in India. We are phasing out this feature as we work with the industry to improve the user experience.”

Indians face advertisements of dubious origin. Many of them not only used texts, but also images and other interactive elements that took up a lot of space on the smartphone screen.

Google’s usage policy provides for the space to be used by registered and verified businesses to speak with their captive customers. However, several of them were firing unsolicited advertisements.

RCS type messages are a reality out there. However, the service implementation has been dragging on for years in Brazil. There is no prediction that it will actually start operating. In theory, any Android phone with current system supports the chat tool.