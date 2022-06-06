Expansion of the foot test goes into effect in the SUS, but is still restricted to a few states

The National Foot Test Day, celebrated on June 6, gained this year a special reason to celebrate. Since May 26, the public health network, supported by Law No.

The initiative meant an advance for the population and the PNTN (National Neonatal Screening Program), as the test early detects some serious, rare and asymptomatic metabolic diseases that, if not treated in time, can affect the baby’s development and cause irreversible sequelae. or even death.

However, the new test model is only available to a small portion of the Brazilian population, such as residents of the capital of São Paulo and Brasília. Most of the SUS (Unified Health System) still performs the traditional test, which diagnoses six diseases, namely: phenylketonuria, congenital hypothyroidism, sickle cell syndrome, cystic fibrosis, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and biotinidase deficiency.

The coordinator of the IJC Laboratory (Jô Clemente Institute), Sônia Marchezi Hadashi, who carries out most of the tests in the state of São Paulo, explains that this is because carrying out the expansion requires specific processes for monitoring the patient, called the care line, that not all states have the structure and resources to incorporate.

“The line of care involves the laboratory part, the outpatient clinic, monitoring, treatment with medications, infusions, transplants, bone marrow transplants, medications, formulas, in short, the entire clinical protocol that involves the therapy of this patient”, he explains.





How does the test work?

The exam is done by collecting drops of blood from the newborn’s heel, a part of the body rich in blood vessels. Health professionals recommend that it be performed between the third and fifth day of the baby’s life to speed up the diagnosis. It can also be done after this period at the nearest UBS (Basic Health Unit).

The foot test is the first step in identifying diseases. If there is a change in the exam, the newborn must be tested again and diagnosed through more specific tests.

All this connection is made by the responsible organization, such as the IJC, for an active search sector. In it, the teams get in touch with hospitals, UBS or with the family itself and, if the suspicion is confirmed, they send the baby to the reference centers.

“The SUS foot test is a health program that ranges from diagnosis to the provision of medication, with specialized monitoring until adulthood”, adds Tânia Sanches Bachega, professor at FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) and president of SBTEIM (Brazilian Society for Neonatal Screening of Inborn Errors of Metabolism).



















Extended Test Detection Steps

















The new version of the test includes 14 disease groups and subdivides their identification into independent steps.

The first covers the identification of phenylketonuria, congenital hypothyroidism, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, biotinidase deficiency, congenital toxoplasmosis and other hyperphenylalaninemias and hemoglobinopathies.

In the second, high levels of galactose (galactosemia), aminoacidopathies, urea cycle disorders and disorders of fatty acid beta-oxidation are detected.

The third stage includes diseases that affect cellular functioning (lysosomal diseases). In the fourth, genetic problems in the immune system (primary immunodeficiencies). From the fifth, SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) is also tested.

The division into sectors is defined according to the test methodology. Sonia explains that the examination of the profile of acetyl carnitine amino acids, for example, makes the diagnosis of up to 38 diseases with only a small portion of blood.



















Quality of life













Early recognition of genetic, congenital, infectious diseases and inborn errors of metabolism and immunity prevent the baby from developing serious health problems.

Serious and rare diseases require immediate clinical interventions and specific treatments to prevent the progression of symptoms and the development of serious sequelae. According to Sônia, the sense of urgency is essential.

“When you take this test early, in addition to improving the quality of life of these children, you completely change the context of the family’s reality”, he says.

Delayed recognition can cause severe intellectual disability and damage to the central and peripheral nervous system, for example. These are diseases that cause recurrent hospitalizations, need for constant medication and surgeries. It is a physical and mental shock for the child and the family.

Furthermore, the test is beneficial not only for them but for the state as well. Tânia confirmed this statement in a research carried out together with a master’s student. The study addressed the disadvantages of late identification of CAH (congenital adrenal hyperplasia), which leads to several babies dying from dehydration within 30 days of life.

“We calculated how much it costs to perform the heel prick test for congenital adrenal hyperplasia in 3 million babies born a year in Brazil and how much it costs to treat complications due to late diagnosis, for not having a heel prick test, in 300 babies born a year with this disease. In addition to the baby’s health not having a calculable financial value, performing the heel prick test for 3 million babies is much cheaper than treating the complications of 300 babies”, he highlights.





Periodic review

Law No. 14,154 determines that the diseases included in the test will be reviewed periodically, according to scientific evidence and the benefits of screening, diagnosis and early treatment.

In addition, there is a prioritization of diseases that are frequently diagnosed in the country and that have a treatment protocol approved and incorporated into the SUS. Today, the coverage area of ​​the expanded test carried out by the IJC is 7,000 babies in the city of São Paulo alone.

Despite already being a gain, the coordinator Sônia Marchezi considers that there is still much to be done.

“It is a victory that we are all proud of, but the fight continues because it still needs to be implemented at the national level. We are walking,” she says.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis



