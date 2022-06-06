Fainting, Sleeping, Weight Loss: 10 Warning Signs to See a Doctor – 06/06/2022

The body gives signals when something is wrong. Even in chronic diseases, such as hypertension, known to be a silent condition, there are symptoms that can serve as an alert for the beginning of the problem, such as a different headache.

Sudden changes in behavior or physical, for example, deserve special attention, as they can indicate anything from diabetes to heart failure. Understanding what the body means is especially important among the elderly, as age increases the risk of having various associated diseases.

See below for a list of warning signs and what they can mean, as well as the importance of seeking medical help.

1) Pain in the back of the neck

Image: Klara Kulikova/Unsplash

Although it is also associated with stress or sleepless nights, feeling pain in the back of the neck draws the attention of cardiologists, according to Nivaldo Filgueiras, a member of the Administrative Council of the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology).

“It can be a sign that the person is developing systemic arterial hypertension. This is a chronic disease that needs monitoring and can have serious complications, such as stroke and heart attack”, says the cardiologist, who is also a professor at Uneb (University of the State of Bahia), University of Salvador and UniFTC College.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is characterized by an increase in the force with which the blood presses on the arteries. Over time, this pressure alters the endothelium of the vessels, or the innermost layer of the arteries, favoring the formation of fatty plaques (atherosclerosis). As a result, they make it difficult for blood to pass through and increase the risk of heart attacks, as they can generate clots that prevent blood flow to the heart.

Not everyone will have the discomfort in the back of the neck as an alert, and the specialist reminds that it is not a specific pain, which comes and goes, but something more frequent. “If the person had it once and returned to present it at another time, it is worth looking for a doctor to assess blood pressure and do other tests”, he guides.

2) Fainting for no apparent reason

Image: iStock

Fainting is sometimes caused by low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), and in other cases it can be associated with severe pain or a reflex of the vagus nerve (called vasovagal syncope), which occurs when you stand up too quickly or goes through strong emotions. But if there is no apparent explanation, fainting needs to be investigated — especially if accompanied by palpitations, according to Filgueiras.

“If it is associated with a feeling of palpitation, or a racing heart, it is a greater warning sign, because it could be a heart problem, or that it has generated a cardiac arrhythmia and, by decreasing blood flow to the brain, the person faints. It is interesting to investigate”, details the cardiologist.

The feeling of fainting is also a warning sign when it is associated with other symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, paleness, cold sweating, drowsiness, vertigo or dizziness. In these cases, they can be the so-called symptoms of shock and require faster care, as they would be associated with more serious conditions, such as a stroke, according to Akihito Urdiales, a trauma surgeon at Hospital do Trabalhador, in Curitiba. , General Surgeon and Surgical Emergency at HC-UFPR (Hospital de Clínicas, Federal University of Paraná) and professor at UFPR.

“Shock is, in medical terms, poor tissue perfusion. For the population, shock is when there is a ‘low pressure’, but for doctors the terms are these: signs and symptoms of poor perfusion”, he explains.

3) Shortness of breath

Image: iStock

Changes in behavior pattern demand attention. If, for example, a person has always climbed stairs without major problems and now has difficulties — and they are not sedentary — it could be a sign of heart failure, according to Filgueiras.

“There are numerous reasons, including a heart attack, which can generate an alteration in the heart muscle. When the heart dilates, this generates an extra effort and may have shortness of breath as a symptom”, he explains.

In more urgent scenarios, respiratory effort is also one of the symptoms of shock, recalls Urdiales, and may be associated with allergic reactions, dehydration and even sudden death. “It’s not the feeling of difficulty, but a real difficulty. You notice that the respiratory rate increases, that the person makes an effort to breathe. You observe that he uses the muscles of the abdomen and neck for this”, she exemplifies.

In children, shortness of breath is one of the main warning signs, according to Urdiales. Although it may be associated with asthma or respiratory infection, which is common in this age group, most pediatric emergencies begin with difficulty breathing.

“So much so that hypoxia [redução do oxigênio nos tecidos] it is the biggest cause of cardiorespiratory arrest in the pediatric population”, reinforces the surgeon, who adds: “The first thing we do when we care for a child is to put oxygen on him. With this, we have already eliminated 80% of the possibilities of death. Then we check the saturation and conduct the rest of the tests.”

4) Fatigue, cough and pain after covid-19

Image: iStock

Symptoms associated with long-term covid are still being studied, but recent research lists dozens of possible complications. A Brazilian study, published in May, analyzed health data from 646 patients and highlights that the most frequent are: fatigue (35.6%), persistent cough (34%), dyspnea/shortness of breath (26.5%), loss of smell and taste (20.1%) and frequent headaches (17.3%).

In general, participants had two to three symptoms at the same time, and in 60% of cases, complications arose after a mild coronavirus infection. Although treatments for long-term covid are still under study, symptoms tend to linger for several months and, therefore, it is important to seek medical help in an attempt to alleviate conditions.

5) Memory difficulty

Image: Getty Images

It is common to associate this symptom directly with Alzheimer’s, especially in the older population, but there are other metabolic and endocrinological diseases that can also cause memory difficulties or cognitive problems — and, unlike neurodegenerative disease, they are treatable.

Marcos Lange, a neurologist and a member of the ABN (Brazilian Association of Neurology), cites the example of vitamin B12 deficiency that causes impairment in attention and concentration. “The person may think they are more inattentive and, when we go to see, they need to replace the B12. After it is treated, it improves. Covid-19 enters this scenario too, because we know that it has neurological manifestations and complications”, he explains.

If there is a sudden onset, or a progression of the symptom, Lange reinforces the importance of seeking a medical evaluation. “The problem with neurology is that I can’t, just by the symptom, say if it’s associated with a serious condition or not. In general, symptoms that start suddenly and that progressively evolve in hours or a few days, should serve as a warning. “, says the doctor, who also works at HC-UFPR.

“I prefer, as a neurologist, that the patient comes to me and I exclude a serious situation than not having a quick diagnosis and, when I see it, there are already sequels and limitations that could have been avoided. Myokymia [tremor na pálpebra]for example, is a common scenario and is associated with fatigue, but if the person has it every day, and it doesn’t improve, I have to investigate”, exemplifies Lange.

6) Unexplained weight loss

Image: iStock

Reducing the measurements can be seen as a positive aspect, but if the person has not made any effort to do so, and still has lost a significant amount of weight, it is worth the alert. Some diseases can be associated with this symptom, such as thyroid problems, depression, cancer and diabetes.

In the case of diabetes, for example, the symptom tends to arise because the body is not able to capture the energy needed to stay active, since insulin (a hormone responsible for controlling glucose circulating in the blood) is not being produced properly. adequate or there is resistance to it.

Thus, it draws on fat reserves, which generates weight loss. Although it is a classic symptom of the disease, those who have pre-diabetes do not have it, according to information from the SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology).

People with thyroid problems, whether hypothyroid or hyperthyroid, can also experience changes in body weight, both from gain and loss. This is because the hormones produced by the thyroid are responsible for functions in various organs, such as the brain, liver, kidneys, as well as growth, fertility, memory, concentration and the regulation of body weight.

7) High and persistent fever

Image: iStock

Fever is not a disease in itself, but an alert that the body is trying to fight something. If it persists, and remains high (above 39°C, in adults), it is worth seeking medical help, as it may indicate a difficulty for the body to get rid of a problem on its own, such as a microorganism infection. That’s because, in general, fever is an immune system response. Bacterial infections, for example, require treatment with antibiotics to resolve.

Normal body temperature is generally between 36°C and 37.5°C. Above 37.8°C, it is considered a fever and, above 39°C, high fever.

8) Unexplained drowsiness

Image: Sander Meyer/Unsplash

This sign is particularly dangerous among the elderly population, and can indicate either a stroke or diabetes decompensation or even dehydration. “If, for example, the elderly person at noon would normally be active and asking for lunch, and he is lying down, he only opens his eyes when someone calls, he is sleepier than usual, it is a warning sign that he is not well” , exemplifies emergency surgeon Akihito Urdiales.

The same goes for the lowering of consciousness, even if momentary. “Any symptom that suggests a seizure, such as a motor concussion, the person looking into space in minutes and epileptic seizures, these are scenarios that should seek emergency care. This service can be done by ambulance, or by moving the person to the service” , reinforces the neurologist Marcos Lange.

9) Tingling of hands, legs and feet that does not go away

Image: iStock

Feeling the limbs tingling, especially after waking up, is quite common. Usually, the sensation passes within a few minutes, and nothing too serious is associated with it. The problem is, according to Lange, when the symptom does not go away, or when it is accompanied by a loss of strength.

“Tingling has very wide causes. It can be from a stroke, a tumor, infection or even peripheral causes, such as nerve or muscle damage”, explains the neurologist.

10) Sudden onset headache

Image: iStock

Behavior changes should draw attention. If the headache always started slowly, getting stronger over time, and then suddenly started to get really intense, that suggests another scenario — and one that deserves investigation, Lange warns.

“Whenever I have this change in the pattern of headache, it is of secondary cause, and it can have several origins, such as a brain tumor, a cerebral venous thrombosis or even an infectious inflammatory process”, he explains.

“Headache [dor de cabeça] of the thunder type, which is when there is a very strong and more intense pain in the first minute, so much so that the patient usually remembers exactly when it started, this is a symptom that the person should be treated in an emergency. That’s because it happens, 40% of the time, when there is a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which should always be investigated”, warns Lange.