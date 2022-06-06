Fans are dissatisfied with Sonic Frontiers gameplay video and ask for game delay

“#DelaySonicFrontiers” appeared in Twitter Trending Topics in recent days

the fans of sonic and gives sega are not very happy with the material Sonic Frontiers presented in the last few days, the developer started June with big reveals of the game’s gameplay, but fans quickly started a campaign on twitter with the phrase “#DelaySonicFrontiers” (Adiem Sonic Frontiers), asking the company not to be in a hurry to launch the new game so that it can frontiers.

The new franchise title uses 3D scenarios and gameplay and had its gameplay revealed on June 1st when the IGN exclusively showed a 7-minute trailer, on June 3rd another video was shown, this time introducing the combat system present in the game.

In recent years, we have already had a similar campaign involving the blue hedgehog, but it happened with the model that would be used for the sonic in its first live action film, after a bad first impression of the look and many requests from fans, the Paramount Pictures joined sega to remodel the character, delivering a result more faithful to that found in the games, the result of which is the huge success that the film made in theaters, receiving a sequel in the first half of this year and with a third film from the sonic already confirmed.

See below one of the most liked tweets with the campaign hashtag.

Evan (@Mardiculous): “Fans want to take advantage of an increase in refined game offerings, like you’ve taken advantage of increased deals and sales.

It was a FAN who led the redesign of the film that helped him achieve this success.

It’s time to raise OUR bar. Not from SEGA.”

Evan (@Mardiculous): “Again, I don’t have the qualifications to say whether or not this situation necessarily REQUIRES a delay.

The main message is that this output quality, so far, is not enough.

Trust me, I’ll gladly admit defeat if the scale of the game ends up making these problems seem small.”

While some are asking the company to delay the game to deliver a better result to players, the Brazilian developer Gotikozzy (Ederson Dantas) developed his own version of Sonic Frontiers using the Unreal Engine 5inserting elements such as Lumen, ray tracing and DLSS. Check out the tech demo video made in less than two days by clicking here.

Watch the 7-minute trailer below Sonic Frontiers.

what did you think of Sonic Frontiers? Would you like Sega to postpone the game to improve the project? Share in the comments with your opinion!

