Father Fábio de Melo explains deformed face and mentions health problem: “Crisis”

Father Fábio de Melo explains deformed face and denies that he underwent facial harmonization

Much loved by the public, Father Fábio de Melo spoke this Sunday (5th) and explained the changes in his face that scared the fans who followed the High hours this Saturday.

In a post on social media, he denied that he had undergone any aesthetic procedure.

“I didn’t do harmonization. If I had, I wouldn’t have a problem to assume”, he declared.

The priest clarified that he was experiencing a severe sinus crisis. “The recording coincided with the end of a sinus crisis that lasted a month and a half. It took 15 days of very strong antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. I am able to retain fluids easily. But, thank God, I’m fine. it’s normal”, guaranteed.

The explanations came after fans noticed that the face of Fábio de Melo it was different. Many viewers of the show left criticism on social media.

“In the successful attempt to become an ugly man, Father Fábio de Melo the face of Perdigoto”, commented one quoting a character from the animation Jorel’s brother.

“What are these people doing to their faces? priestfabio messed with our faces!”said another. “Çwith all respect the priestfabio de Melo put on lip fillers”, observed a third.