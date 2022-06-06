Find out why you should eat a kiwi before bed

If you have sleep problems, you will be pleased to know that kiwi can be an ally for a restful night’s sleep. This fruit is famous for being an important source of vitamin C, and it is even used to fight colds and flu.

But in addition to vitamin C, kiwi has other vitamins such as B1, B2, B6, E, it also has minerals such as calcium, which helps in maintaining healthy bones and teeth. It also has other minerals such as phosphorus, iron, potassium and zinc.

Because it contains soluble fibers, kiwi helps to retain fats, preventing them from accumulating in cells, in addition to benefiting intestinal health.

Where to find Kiwi?

The kiwi can be found in fairs and supermarkets, its production is carried out in the south and southeast regions, so most of the consumption of this fruit on Brazilian soil comes from imports.

What are all the health benefits of kiwi?

Being a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, the list of kiwi benefits can be considered extensive. We will still know many benefits in the future, as science remains in search of more information about how our body reacts to its consumption.

However, there are certain known benefits, including:

Antioxidant action: eliminates free radicals and other toxins from the body.

Good for cardiovascular health: its fibers cause a drop in LDL levels in the blood, this prevents fat accumulation, contributing to heart health.

Hydrates the body: it is rich in water (about 85%), this promotes better intestinal functioning and keeps the body properly hydrated.

Strengthens the immune system: one of the best actions of this fruit in our body, without a doubt, is to strengthen the immune system. It helps us stay away from viral illnesses and colds.

Stimulates circulation: vitamins A and E are responsible for proper circulatory functioning, in addition to preventing cancer and coronary diseases.

Improves vision and skin: being rich in vitamin A helps preserve vision and its polysaccharides and collagen improve skin health.

But after all, why eating kiwi fruit before bed helps you sleep

Research has shown that kiwi consumption contributes to better sleep quality. Its nutritional compounds act by stimulating the production of serotonin, this hormone when in adequate levels promotes good quality sleep.

Some studies suggest that this benefit is due to vitamin C and carotenoids. Although science continues to investigate, one thing is for sure, consuming kiwifruit is very good for your health.