Fishermen’s Hospital, Giselda Trigueiro and Maria Alice Fernandes have 100% of beds for covid occupied again

Until the morning of this Sunday (05), the Fishermen’s Hospital (3 infirmary beds), Giselda Trigueiro (8 ICU beds) and Maria Alice Fernandes Hospital (2 ICU beds), all in Natal, returned to present 100 % occupancy of its critical (semi-intensive and ICU’s) and clinical beds for patients with covid-19. In addition to these units, Rafael Fernandes Hospital (1 critical bed) also has no vacancies for new patients in serious condition with covid, according to the Regula RN platform.

Also by the end of this morning, ten requests for critical beds had been registered throughout Rio Grande do Norte, 8 of them made by the metropolitan region of Natal. Although some health units are fully booked, the average occupancy across the RN of critical beds reserved for patients with covid-19 is 39.5%, down in the metropolitan region of the capital to 38.2% and up to 50% in the West region.

At the moment, there are 11 critically ill patients awaiting hospitalization and 18 beds available throughout the RN. There are 11 requests in the metropolitan region of Natal, where there are 16 beds available. Inside there are two beds available, but no requests this Sunday. With the advance of vaccination and the decrease in covid beds, several units that were previously reserved for patients with the disease were converted into common ICU beds.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of State for Public Health (Sesap) published this Sunday, Rio Grande do Norte has so far recorded more than 500,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 (507,566), 48 of which in the last 24 hours. Sesap is still investigating 689 suspected cases and 1,474 are being monitored. More than 8,211 people (8,211) died from covid-19 across the state and 1,357 deaths are being analyzed by Sesap.





