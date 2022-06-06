Foods and medicines that do not mix; know what they are

Some moments in life require medical treatment for the cure and control of certain diseases. For this, it is necessary to make use of several medicines. What no patient wants is that the medicine does not have the desired effect. Therefore, it is worth checking some interactions between foods and drugs that can nullify the effect of a prescription.

Never mix these remedies with the following foods:

digoxin: the interaction of food and medicine in the case of digoxin raises some alerts. This substance is used to treat heart failure and heart problems. Foods with a lot of fiber, while healthy, can lessen the effect of digoxin. Some examples are: brown rice, wheat bran, oats, carrots and broccoli.

Antiallergic: fruits such as oranges have the power to cancel the effect of some antiallergics. In addition, it increases the risk of developing gastritis, ulcer, nausea and changes in heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

antidepressants: Antidepressants do not usually work well together with tyramine. This substance is found in foods such as beef, chicken, fruit, and fermented or aged products. The intake of antidepressants with tyramine can generate high blood pressure, tiredness, blurred vision, dizziness, agitation and headaches.

anticoagulants: anticoagulants do not adapt well to the presence of vitamin K. Therefore, avoid consuming broccoli, spinach and kale. All of them are foods that go in the opposite direction of anticoagulants.

antibiotics: finally, antibiotics present a great restriction for the consumption of alcoholic beverages. If you are undergoing treatment with this type of medicine, avoid consuming alcohol.

Check out the foods that can help

Vitamin K does not combine with anticoagulants, but it is a nutrient that enhances other types of food. In addition, foods that have probiotics are also indicated. Then eat more: