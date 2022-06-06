Foods to stop diarrhea

Banana

When fully mature , bananas are easier to digest. In addition, they provide potassium, one of the minerals that can be lost in large amounts due to vomiting and diarrhea.



Carrots, best cooked

have a astringent effect beneficial that is very useful in case of diarrhea, and also helps reduce inflammation and relax the mucous membranes of the intestine.

Extra: cook them and drizzle them with a little oil and they will become a good starter or a great side dish.

To drink, alkaline lemonade

Usually in the first stage of diarrhea solid foods are still not well tolerated. In these first moments, drink liquids. But not just anyone, the most suitable are water, oral serum or even a homemade moisturizing solution called alkaline lemonade .

Its preparation is very simple: Add the two or three lemons to a liter of water, a teaspoon of sugar, a pinch of salt and a pinch of baking soda.

Extra : You can also drink isotonic drinks . But keep in mind that excessive mineral content it can exacerbate the problem rather than solve it.

The infusions that suit you

If you are one of those who drink coffee with milk for breakfast, it is important that these days you replace it with an infusion of chamomile or mint tea.

both options relieve pain associated with intestinal cramps and reduce the frequency of bowel movements, due to their astringent properties.

Bonus : the infusion of Orange skin is another effective remedy to control symptoms associated with diarrhea.



Bread with quince, mid-morning

You can prepare a snack with a slice of white bread, best toasted, like biscotti . Clear, never full.

Accompany the bread with a piece of quince its fiber content (pectin and mucilage) and tannins give it its astringent property par excellence.

Extra : You can eat natural cooked quince or sweet quince. Although the first option is always better.

Probiotics to replenish flora

In diarrheal processes, due to the torrent of water displaced to the end of the intestine, much of the flora that lives in the colon disappears when it is washed away by diarrhea.



To replenish this flora, it is good to take yogurt .

Extra : For restore intestinal flora, not only yogurt is useful, you can also drink it kefir .

Proteins, best from chicken