Foods to stop diarrhea

Banana
When fully mature , bananas are easier to digest. In addition, they provide potassium, one of the minerals that can be lost in large amounts due to vomiting and diarrhea.
–Continues after advertising–
Carrots, best cooked
have a astringent effect beneficial that is very useful in case of diarrhea, and also helps reduce inflammation and relax the mucous membranes of the intestine.
Extra: cook them and drizzle them with a little oil and they will become a good starter or a great side dish.
To drink, alkaline lemonade
Usually in the first stage of diarrhea solid foods are still not well tolerated. In these first moments, drink liquids. But not just anyone, the most suitable are water, oral serum or even a homemade moisturizing solution called alkaline lemonade .
Its preparation is very simple: Add the two or three lemons to a liter of water, a teaspoon of sugar, a pinch of salt and a pinch of baking soda.
Extra : You can also drink isotonic drinks . But keep in mind that excessive mineral content it can exacerbate the problem rather than solve it.
The infusions that suit you
If you are one of those who drink coffee with milk for breakfast, it is important that these days you replace it with an infusion of chamomile or mint tea.
both options relieve pain associated with intestinal cramps and reduce the frequency of bowel movements, due to their astringent properties.
Bonus : the infusion of Orange skin is another effective remedy to control symptoms associated with diarrhea.
–Continues after advertising–
Bread with quince, mid-morning
You can prepare a snack with a slice of white bread, best toasted, like biscotti . Clear, never full.
Accompany the bread with a piece of quince its fiber content (pectin and mucilage) and tannins give it its astringent property par excellence.
Extra : You can eat natural cooked quince or sweet quince. Although the first option is always better.
Probiotics to replenish flora
In diarrheal processes, due to the torrent of water displaced to the end of the intestine, much of the flora that lives in the colon disappears when it is washed away by diarrhea.
–Continues after advertising–
To replenish this flora, it is good to take yogurt .
Extra : For restore intestinal flora, not only yogurt is useful, you can also drink it kefir .
Proteins, best from chicken
If you already notice a slight improvement, in addition to carbohydrates, you can add foods protein to the menu. Of course, those that contain lean meats such as chicken or turkey.
Extra : Prepare a breast of grilled or boiled chicken with a little lemon. It’s a perfect dish, so much at noon and at dinner.
carbohydrates in the form of white rice
Carbohydrates should be introduced when fluids are well tolerated. At that time, we can include solid foods.
Cooked white rice is a good way to promote your recovery.
Bonus : if you are still in the liquid-only phase, the rice water help to. You can sweeten it with a little sugar and give it a little touch with cinnamon sticks.
avoid blue fish
One of the main requirements for cutting diarrhea is exclude fat from the diet, since it is about facilitating the absorption of nutrients for our intestine.
We exclude fatty fish such as tuna or sardines from our diet and we opted for hake or cod.
Extra : Prepare them on the grill. You can accompany them with some boiled potatoes or a mashed carrot.
Boiled Potatoes, Good Allies
The crux of the matter is how we prepare the potatoes. And that’s it, we need the energy from the carbohydrates it contains, but at the same time we have to facilitate digestion for our body. Then, to bake is the way.
Extra : In addition to chopped and cooked, you can also prepare a delicious mashed potato to accompany a turkey breast or a slice of hake.
Snack a baked apple
The apple is one of the most recommended fruits for stop diarrhea, as it has astringent properties that will help return normal intestinal transit to the body.
Extra: the best way to consume it is grated and without skin (to avoid fiber), and of course, baked or boiled.
noodle soup for dinner
Another good way to introduce carbohydrates (energy) in your astringent diet is with a noodle soup.
Extra : Do not heat too much. To recover from diarrhea, food should not be too hot or too cold so as not to accelerate intestinal transit.
Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!