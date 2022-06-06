Greek woman skeleton intrigues researchers

What would be another skeleton found in the depths of the Greek subsoil, brought something extraordinary to the researchers’ primordial analysis: archaeologists found that it is the body of a woman dead more than 2,100 years ago BC and still under a ‘mermaid’s bed’ bronze polished. And most intriguingly, it was covered with golden laurel leaves that were likely part of a wreath, according to Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Kozani.

tragic end

According to the researchers, gold threads were also found in the woman’s hands, as well as four clay pots, evidence of a possible heir to a wealthy family.

According to archaeologists, everything indicates that the body was in a village that was part of a sanctuary dedicated to Apollo.

A woman’s body will be widely analyzed in search of answers: would she be a mermaid? Image: Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki

Mermaids under Apollo’s rule

Based on Greek mythology, mermaids were considered demonic beings, capable of attracting anyone who heard the songs sung under the immensity of the sea.

Power that caused countless sailors to be shipwrecked, but this specific case is still under analysis and all remains will be thoroughly analyzed by researchers at the Archaeological Museum of Aiani, Greece.

For now, there is still no scientific confirmation that it is a mermaid, but certainly the songs sung in the past will continue to influence constant searches for answers.

Via: Sciencealert

