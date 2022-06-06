Hospital survey in Rio Grande do Sul is the first in Brazil to receive an Oscar for oncology

Moinhos de Vento Hospital oncologist Pedro Henrique Isaacsson Velho is the first researcher working in a Brazilian institution to receive the traditional The Career Development Award (CDA) from The Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The honor is considered the Oscar of oncology and recognizes professionals who stand out in their fields with research developed to improve patient care. The award has been in existence for 30 years and no Brazilian hospital had ever appeared on the list of internationally recognized works.

Doctor Pedro is the head of the Moinhos Research Institute. The doctor stressed that it is very gratifying to know that the study he coordinated, of the use of testosterone, combined with the medication Radium-223, in patients with prostate cancer, will be alongside other initiatives, led by institutions that are world reference. The young oncologist is 36 years old and has more than 50 published scientific articles.

“It is recognition that we are doing cutting-edge research here at Hospital Moinhos de Vento. We joined the biggest and best international institutions, being the first Brazilian to receive the award, which makes us very proud. We have all the structure to provide excellent treatments to our patients, comparable to other world-renowned research centers”, he said.

The award ceremony took place last Friday, during the ASCO Annual Meeting, considered the largest and most important oncology congress in the world, in Chicago, United States. According to the organizer, the event annually brings together more than 40,000 professionals from all over the world. The prize pool is US$200,000. The funds will be allocated to Hospital Moinhos de Vento to be invested in research projects in prostate cancer. In 2019, the Brazilian researcher had already received the Global Young Investigator award, also from ASCO, for the clinical study that evaluated immunotherapy treatment in patients with prostate cancer.

Valuing and retaining talent

For the executive superintendent, Mohamed Parrini, the award consolidates the vocation and tradition of Hospital Moinhos de Vento in developing cutting-edge medicine and research. “The purpose of the institution is to care for people by integrating health, research and education. We have made significant contributions to attract and retain talent. The Doctor. Pedro is an example that we encourage to go to the United States to improve, within the partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, and currently leads our Moinhos Research Institute”, highlighted Mohamed. He added that science is a promising field and that significant investments are planned over the next two years to expand, encourage and capture more studies for the benefit of society.

During the announcement of the winners, Conquer Cancer Chairman of the Board of Directors, Howard Burris, thanked the donors who support the researchers. “It is these rising leaders, whose projects offer a variety of creative approaches to cancer care, who are working to accelerate innovative research and empower people everywhere to beat the disease. These grants and awards fund the pursuit of ideas. and opportunities to build meaningful careers. But they also offer great hope to patients,” he said.

The search

The study developed by Instituto de Pesquisa Moinhos has a partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine International. The objective is to evaluate bipolar androgen therapy, which consists of high doses of testosterone associated with an already approved medication for prostate cancer, Radium-223. In June, the patient recruitment phase should begin in Brazil and the United States. In all, there will be about 50 people diagnosed with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

“This is very promising research for patients with prostate cancer. We can regress cancer and improve people’s quality of life, returning and increasing patients’ testosterone and providing fewer adverse effects of hormone therapy such as fatigue, erectile dysfunction, risk of fractures, among others”, he highlighted.

About the Institute

Research is one of the pillars of the strategic planning of Hospital Moinhos de Vento. The Moinhos de Vento Hospital Research Institute has a structure aligned with the best clinical research centers in the world. There are currently 134 active studies, in the most diverse phases, and about 200 patients in experimental studies.

There are 30 employees, of which 76% are directly involved in research projects. Today with three offices, it is being expanded to five, in addition to its own infusion room and pharmacy for research drugs, support areas and ample space for professionals to carry out their work.

About Hospital Moinhos de Vento.

Since its foundation in 1927, Hospital Moinhos de Vento’s mission is to care for lives and collaborate with the country’s development, promoting excellent medicine, at the forefront of the best international health models. The only Brazilian hospital affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, it is one of the six excellent ones in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. It was also considered the third best hospital in Brazil by Newsweek and America Economia.





With a track record of pioneering and innovation, he has performed dozens of highly complex procedures that have never been seen before in Brazil and in the South Region — in the areas of cardiology and vascular surgery, neurology, oncology, robotic surgery and gene therapy. In the last decade, it has developed telemedicine programs, serving patients in various medical specialties and in qualification projects of the Unified Health System, in partnership with the federal and state governments.