How to add COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

O ConnectSUS now allows you to add your COVID-19 vaccination certificate to your Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. The functionality is part of the app update to a new version, released last month.

With ConectSUS, it is possible to obtain information about the health history, data of care performed, medicines distributed in the SUS and the location of users’ health services. The app is available on the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android). Since 2020, it was already possible to add the National Health Card to digital wallets. Now, you can do the same with your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

How to add certificate in Wallet

Apple Wallet (iOS)

Check out how to add your vaccination certificate on iOS:

Open the application and log in with the registered account; Select the blue wallet icon at the bottom center of the app; Select option “COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate“; Click in “Add to Apple Wallet“. Your certificate will be ready to be added!

Google Wallet (Android)

Check out how to add your vaccination certificate on Android:

Open the application and log in with the registered account; Select the blue wallet icon at the bottom center of the app; Select option “COVID-1 Vaccine Certificate9″; Click in “Save to Smartphone“. Your certificate will be ready to be added!

What did you think of the functionality?

Click here to download ConectSUS for iOS and here for Android.