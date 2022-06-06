How to put music in Instagram Stories? Complete guide brings 6 ways | Social networks

You can put music on Instagram Stories in different ways. The social network offers a native sticker that makes it possible to add national and international hits to the stories, as well as insert the lyrics of the songs in the post. In addition, there is the possibility to import music from streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and SoundCloud, applying the single or album cover to the user’s post. Check out a complete guide on how to put music on Instagram Stories below.

1 of 21 Complete guide teaches how to put music in Instagram Stories — Photo: Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

Step 1. Play a song on Spotify and tap the three option dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then select “Share”;

2 of 21 Music for Stories: see how to share Spotify track on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Select the “Instagram” option. The album or song cover will be added to the story, as will the track’s preview video, if any. Edit the story as you like and post it to your story;

3 of 21 Learn to share Spotify music in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. You can also share part of the song lyrics through Spotify. To do this, swipe up on the screen to access the verses and then tap on “Share”;

4 of 21 Spotify also allows you to share song lyrics — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. Select the desired snippet by touching the verses and tap “Share”. Then select the “Instagram Stories” option. The lyrics will be added to a new story, and you can edit and post as normal.

5 of 21 See how to share Spotify lyrics in Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Putting music on Instagram Stories via Deezer

Step 1. To put a Deezer song in Stories, play a track in the app and tap the three option dots. Then, select the “Share” option;

6 of 21 Deezer allows you to share music from the application — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Select the “Instagram Stories” option and see that the album or song cover will be added to the story immediately. Edit the story as you wish and publish normally;

7 of 21 See how to share Deezer music in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. You can also share part of the lyrics on Deezer. To do this, tap the “Lyrics” button, located on the cover of the song, and then go to the share icon in the lower right corner of the screen;

8 of 21 It is possible to share the lyrics of the Deezer song — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. Select the option “Share lyrics on Instagram”. Then choose the desired snippet and press “Share to Instagram”. The lyrics will be added to a new story, and you can edit and post as normal.

9 of 21 See how to share Deezer lyrics on Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 1. Play a song on SoundCloud and tap the share icon. Then, select the “Stories” option;

10 of 21 See how to share SoundCloud music in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. The album or song cover will be added to the story immediately. Edit the story however you like and post it to your profile.

11 of 21 SoundCloud music is added to the story in sticker format — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 1. Play a song in Apple Music and tap the three option dots. Then select “Share Music”;

12 of 21 See how to share music from Apple Music — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Select the Instagram icon and see that the album or song cover will be added to the story immediately. Edit the story as you wish and publish normally;

13 of 21 Learn how to share Apple Music music in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. You can also share lyric snippets through Apple Music. To do this, select the option “Share Lyrics”. Then choose the desired snippet by touching the verses and press the Instagram icon;

14 of 21 Apple Music allows you to share song lyrics in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 4. The lyrics will be added to a new story, and you can edit and publish as normal.

15 of 21 Lyrics are shared in Stories in sticker format — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Putting music in Instagram Stories using sticker

Step 1. To put music on Instagram Stories, capture a story and tap the sticker icon on the top menu. Then, select the “Music” option;

16 of 21 See how to add a music sticker to a story — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Select the desired song from the library. Then, use the lower timeline to choose the snippet you want to use in the story;

17 of 21 User can choose the desired part of the song — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. Use the layout menu to determine the appearance of the sticker — note that you can select the cover of the song. Proceed with the “Finish” button. The sticker will be added to the story, and you can edit and publish the story as usual.

18 of 21 Learn to change the music sticker visualization format and share in Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Putting song lyrics in Stories

Step 1. To put lyrics on Instagram, capture a story and tap the sticker icon on the top menu. Then, select the “Music” option;

19 of 21 See how to use Instagram Stories music sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 2. Select the desired song from the library. Then, use the layout menu to choose the letter option;

20 of 21 It is possible to add lyrics to Stories using a native sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

Step 3. Use the lower timeline to choose the snippet you want to use in the story and press the “Finish” button. The sticker will be added to the story, and you can edit and publish the story as usual.

21 of 21 See how to publish song lyrics in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

