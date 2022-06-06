Ibaneis Rocha dismisses Health Secretary; vice of Iges-DF assumes

posted on 06/06/2022 11:56



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), confirmed, on the morning of this Monday (6/6), the dismissal of the Health Secretary of the DF, Manoel Pafiadache. Asked if the decision will be published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF), the local Chief Executive assured that he signed the document.





During the closing mass of Pentecost, this Sunday (5/6), the head of the local Executive claimed that General Pafiadache saw fit to step away from the portfolio. “He had been doing a wonderful job”, praised the governor.

Ibaneis also informed that the exchange will be made by the vice president of the Institute of Strategic Health Management of the DF (Iges-DF), Lucilene Florêncio de Queiroz. “He is a person who has a lot of experience in this area of ​​health in the Federal District and comes to help us”, commented the governor.

The local chief executive hopes that there will be more interaction between teams and more vaccine supplies. According to him, the exchange is “so that we can overcome this new moment we have in relation to covid-19”.

Ibaneis rules out new restrictive measures against covid-19



For the governor, the increase in cases does not require the resumption of restrictive measures. “We are in a very different moment due to vaccination, with a very large number of people vaccinated, which has reduced cases of hospitalization and deaths.”