Infirmary beds of the state network for patients with Covid-19 are again 100% occupied in Goiás

The Goiás State Regulatory Complex (CRE) has just reached 100% occupancy in the infirmary beds intended for the treatment of Covid-19. In addition to the 25 beds, it already has a waiting list of 28 people. In Intensive Care Units, the occupancy rate is 90%.
In the ICU, of the 50 beds destined for Covid-19, only 5 are available. In addition, according to data provided by the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO), there are two requests for beds for pediatric ICUs and 19 for Adult ICUs at CRE.
In a note, the State Department of Health said that it monitors the number of requests for hospitalizations for suspected cases of Covid-19 and that “many requests for beds related to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) are canceled after negative test results for Covid-19”. 19 and, it is concluded that more than 60% of the requests did not reach hospitalization”.
Finally, the secretariat said that the Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health to Combat the Coronavirus has not recommended so far the increase in beds for patients who are victims of the disease.
In all, Goiás has already recorded 1,385,205 cases and 26,661 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 1,963 cases were recorded.
To combat Covid-19 in the state, Goiás has already applied more than 5.7 million first doses of the immunizer against Covid-19. According to data from SES-GO, among children aged 5 to 11 years, more than 49% have already received a dose of the vaccine.
With information G1 Goiás