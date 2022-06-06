Infirmary beds of the state network for patients with Covid-19 are again 100% occupied in Goiás

The waiting list already has 28 people. In the Intensive Care Units, the occupancy is 90% and there are 19 people waiting to get beds.

The Goiás State Regulatory Complex (CRE) has just reached 100% occupancy in the infirmary beds intended for the treatment of Covid-19. In addition to the 25 beds, it already has a waiting list of 28 people. In Intensive Care Units, the occupancy rate is 90%.

In the ICU, of the 50 beds destined for Covid-19, only 5 are available. In addition, according to data provided by the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO), there are two requests for beds for pediatric ICUs and 19 for Adult ICUs at CRE.