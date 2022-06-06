Is there a link between kidney stones and cardiovascular disease? – 06/05/2022

To start talking about the subject, it is important to make it clear: kidney stones specifically do not cause cardiovascular disease. However, there is indeed a relationship between the two issues. Also called kidney stones, nephrolithiasis, urolithiasis or ureterolithiasis, they are the result of the accumulation of waste that the kidneys filter from the urine, such as calcium, oxalate, urate, cystine, xanthine and phosphate.

In general, these substances leave the body naturally. However, when highly concentrated in the urine, they crystallize and form a solid mass, which can reach any part of the urinary tract—kidneys, ureters, bladder or urethra. There is not just one type, size or shape, stones vary in their composition and characteristics.

Diet, excess weight, supplements, medications and certain medical conditions are among the many causes of kidney stones. Crohn’s disease, gastric bypass, inflammatory bowel disease, hyperparathyroidism, gout and diabetes are some examples of conditions that have been linked to an increased risk of kidney stones.

Anyone who has ever faced a kidney crisis should have the moment marked in their memory. The passage of stones can be quite painful. However, they usually do not cause permanent damage if discovered in a timely manner for intervention and treatment.

And what is the link between kidney stones and heart disease?

The main point is that both may have a common origin: when calcium metabolism in the body is altered, excess of the substance has the potential to cause stones as well as harden veins and arteries, which has the possible consequence of a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke.

Studies point out that individuals who have recurrent kidney stones may also have high levels of calcium deposits in their blood vessels. However, that’s not all.

Although each organ in the body has a specific job, they depend on each other to keep everything in full working order. That is, when one does not perform his role the way he should, it can generate stress in others, causing them to stop acting satisfactorily. So, if the kidneys don’t work well, more stress is placed on the heart.

How kidney disease affects heart health

When someone has chronic kidney disease, that is, when the kidneys are not able to filter toxins and waste from the blood as well as they need to, the heart can become overworked, especially since it will need to pump more blood to the kidneys.

In these cases, blood pressure may also change. If the scenario holds or recurs frequently, it can trigger heart disease.

Research shows that chronic kidney disease or end-stage kidney disease can double the risk of atrial fibrillation, tremors or irregular heartbeats that lead to heart failure or stroke. The probability is also greater of the appearance of coronary artery disease and, consequently, of myocardial infarction.

In addition, untreated kidney stones lead to kidney failure and the need for a transplant or dialysis (a treatment that artificially removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood). And while it’s necessary for the kidneys, heart disease is a leading cause of death in dialysis patients — as explained, when the kidneys don’t work properly, the heart has to work harder to get the blood flowing, leading to high blood pressure. and other consequences already mentioned.

Does the heart also affect the kidneys?

Yes, the opposite is true: heart problems have negative effects on the kidneys. Patients with heart failure or who have had a myocardial infarction can develop kidney complications, whether it’s an acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease. This is because, as pointed out, changes in heart function are capable of decreasing blood supply to the kidneys.

In the case of a myocardial infarction, it is also possible that a number of other factors contribute to a subsequent decline in renal function. Medications given after a heart attack are one of them. The stress of a heart attack can also, for example, result in hormonal changes, and this has a negative effect on the functioning of the kidneys.

The picture worsens when the individual presents everything simultaneously. To illustrate, it would be the case of a person who already has chronic kidney disease or a problem related to the kidneys in addition to diabetes or high blood pressure, and faces a heart attack or acute heart failure. A circumstance in which the incidence of kidney damage following a cardiovascular event is substantially higher and the possibility of recovery much lower.

Patients in this situation are at high risk for the development of chronic kidney disease; progression of an existing chronic kidney disease to a point that requires dialysis; and even shorter survival after heart attack.

Kidney stones have been increasingly associated with cardiovascular disease and other conditions that affect the heart, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension. According to a survey of National Kidney Foundation (USA) —which analyzed data from more than 3.5 million patients, nearly 50,000 with kidney stones—, individuals with stones are 19% more likely to have an incident of CHD —here classified as a heart attack or surgery arterial bypass—and are 40% more likely to have a stroke.

cardiorenal syndrome

Patients who manifest both cardiac and renal problems or risk factors may have their condition called cardiorenal syndrome. Scenario in which it is possible to prevent, manage and have the risk of complications reduced with common actions. And a lot has to do with healthy habits and lifestyle.

Most of them are already known by most, such as maintaining regular physical activities, taking care of food and hydration, managing weight, controlling diabetes and blood pressure and quitting smoking.

Therefore, individuals with kidney stones should be monitored for heart disease; and those with cardiovascular complications need to pay attention to kidney function.