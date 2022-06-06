Joinville expands age group and includes health professionals for fourth dose of vaccine

Starting this Monday, 6th, Joinville City Hall expands the age group of the public with an indication to receive the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19, since the additional dose was recommended for the population aged 50 or over. Professionals working in the health area are also indicated for the fourth dose.

The expansion of the age group and the public considers the Technical Note 36/2022 of the Ministry of Health, which recommends the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for these groups. The interval between the third and fourth dose should be 4 months.

Vaccination sites

The vaccine against Covid-19 is available at the Basic Family Health Units (UBSFs) located in all regions of the city, with the exception of the UBSFs Jativoca and Morro do Amaral.

The service is carried out from Monday to Friday, during the opening hours of the units. The complete list, with addresses and times, can be consulted on the Joinville City Hall website (bit.ly/ubsfjlle).

The application of the vaccine is also available at the Health Surveillance Immunization Room (Rua Abdon Batista, 172 — Centro), from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 6:50 pm.

