Leon’s jacket exists in real life

When Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 Remake, at the State of Play last Thursday (02), the most attentive fans went looking for details when breaking down the reveal trailer. One of them noted that the jacket worn by Leon S. Kennedy in the video exists in real life.

On Reddit, netizen “redgrave187” showed a print of the video, which contains a small message from the Japanese publisher: “The brown sheepskin jacket worn by Leon appears with permission from Schott NYC.”

For those who don’t know, Schott NYC is a clothing company that specializes in jackets. Incidentally, the model used by Leon has a price tag of US$ 1,495 (about R$ 7,138.63 in direct conversion) – clearly, the US government pays a very pompous salary for the protagonist in the Resident Evil universe.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a release date set for March 24, 2023. For now, the title is confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. In addition, Ella Freya has been confirmed as the face model for Ashley Graham – generating a certain amount of hype on the internet.

