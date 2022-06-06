LIVE | Covid-19: Secretary of Health updates information about the pandemic in ES

Espírito Santo is experiencing the expansion of the 5th wave of covid-19. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Health of Espírito Santo, Nésio Fernandes, during a press conference on Monday afternoon (06). Alongside undersecretary Luiz Carlos Reblin, Fernandes also reinforced the guidance on the use of masks in closed and collective environments.

Espírito Santo is experiencing a fifth expansion of the curve of cases of covid-19 in Espírito Santo territory. This fifth wave has already been drawn into six full weeks of case growth where, until the fifth week, cases were doubling every 14 days. At the same time, we did not identify the significant impact on hospitalizations of ICU beds and covid wards, per week, within the public network. We are maintaining an average of 5 cases of patients per week”, said the secretary.

Asked if the capixabas will be forced to wear face protection masks again, Nésio Fernandes clarified that the guidance of the Secretary of State for Health remains the same: that people use the mask indoors, and also on buses.

“We maintain the explicit recommendation of the use of masks in closed environments, mainly in public transport. We advise everyone: do not underestimate mild symptoms. We will not make the use of masks mandatory now. We will continue to recommend it. We understand that the conditions we face at the moment are different and , at the moment, does not require restrictions”, said

Follow the main topics covered at the conference:

ES reached 90% of the elderly population with three doses

Nésio Fernandes: “The vaccination indicators represent achievements. Especially in the elderly population. Espírito Santo has already reached 90% of coverage of 3 doses in a specific group. However, the arrival of the variants requires updating the vaccination strategy with the whole of society. The pace of vaccination has not reached enough speed so that new waves do not put pressure on the health service”.

ES already has a pill for specific treatments in hospitalized patients with covid-19

Nésio Fernandes: “We have already incorporated the drug used for specific treatments for hospitalized patients with covid. We distribute it in some hospitals. It is one pill a day, for 14 days. If the drug is needed in another hospital unit, the request is made and the state government forwards. We have already opened the purchase process, as the federal government will not send new batches to the state”.

71% of deaths in April and May in ES were elderly people

Nésio Fernandes: “In April and May we identified that 71% of deaths occurred in elderly people. Of the total of these deaths, 92% occurred in people with a delayed vaccination schedule. We have a single death of an elderly person who received the second booster. The second booster is enough to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths in the indicated population. (…) The 4th dose of the vaccine is recommended from the age of 50, and we understand that it should be extended to the entire adult population by the SUS. This debate must occupy space with the scientific community and with the Ministry of Health in the coming weeks”.

ES will intensify vaccination campaigns

Nésio Fernandes: “We have 3.7 million capixabas able to receive vaccines. (…) we have the goal of reaching 90% vaccination coverage by the month of August. We intend to increase vaccination campaigns, work with the municipalities and carry out collective efforts. We will return with the weekly press conferences. In the next press conference, we will present the main rates and other important data for the population of Espírito Santo to recognize the important role of vaccination”.

ES wants to apply 4th dose to adults later this year

Nésio Fernandes: “We expect to be able to start vaccinating the population between 18 and 49 years old with the 4th dose this year. We understand that this is a role of the Ministry of Health: the expansion of the age group and the acquisition of vaccines”.

Nésio reinforces the recommendation for the use of masks

Nésio Fernandes: “We maintain the explicit recommendation of the use of masks in closed environments, mainly in public transport and we advise everyone: do not underestimate mild symptoms. We will not make the use of masks mandatory now. We will continue to recommend it. , at this time, does not require restrictions”.

“Who only has two doses, has a higher risk of contamination”, says Nésio

Nésio Fernandes: “The omicron variant requires us to update our understanding of dose amounts and how they are translated to the population. The subvariants do not allow us to continue claiming that the complete regimen is two-dose or single-dose. The primary regimen must be recognized.” as a three-dose schedule. We have already opened the debate with the technical areas in the perspective that we recognize that the Janssen vaccine schedule is adopted in the same way as the Astrazeneca schedule. Since doses are widely available, we need to clearly communicate to the population: who has two doses , has much higher risk at this point.”