Man is arrested after invading health unit in Vitória and threatening to set fire

A man was detained by the Municipal Guard after invading the São Pedro Emergency Room, in Victory, on the morning of this Monday (6). According to witnesses, he broke objects, threatened employees and said he would set fire to the health unit.

According to the agents, after breaking everything in the Emergency Room, the man went to the Serafim Derenzi Highway, punched a bus and assaulted the bus driver, who asked the Municipal Guard for help.

Officials at the scene said the man sprayed gel alcohol on the dumpsters, saying he would set the place on fire, and did not accept being detained, even when they used the stun gun.

According to the Municipal Guard, the suspect said he was nervous because he did not receive medical attention. However, local officials denied the information and stated that the man was attended to.

Due to the extreme state of agitation, according to the agents, he was taken to Hospital São Lucas to be evaluated by a medical team.

The Health Department of Vitória (Semsu) reported that the patient was treated and medicated at the São Pedro PA. While waiting to be re-evaluated by the doctor, he became nervous and threatened the staff at the scene.

The Municipal Department of Urban Security (Semsu) reports that a man kicked the door of a bus in front of the São Pedro Emergency Room, breaking the glass of the collective door. Agents of the Municipal Civil Guard of Vitória were triggered and led the man to the Regional Police Station of Vitória, in the Horto neighborhood.

With information from TV Vitória/Record TV reporter, Nathália Munhão.