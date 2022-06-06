Man is dating and says he has a sex life with a car; understand

The relationship between the American Nathaniel and Chase gained worldwide repercussion in front of the story, at least curious.

Both met in 2005 at a used car store and the ‘dating’ started immediately. At 37, Nathaniel said it was “love at first sight”.

However, the case spread in the news all over the world, because Chase, in fact, is a model car Chevy Monte Carlo, year 1998. “I don’t know why I feel this way, but I just know that I love Chase”, he said.

When participating in an episode of the series My Strange Addiction, on the TCL channel, Nathaniel confessed to ‘dating’ with the vehicle and even said that there is sexual intercourse. “I like to lean over the bumper and hood and press against it. We have sex,” he stated, further pointing out that the “boldest” position he does with Chase is getting “under her,” which he called “a special act,” he stated.

On social media there are many images of Nathaniel caressing and kissing Chase. Health experts analyzed the case and diagnosed that the man suffers from a disorder called objectophilia, a disease that causes sexual desires for objects.