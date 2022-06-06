Mobile phone with 200W fast charger should be launched this year

A post on the Chinese Weibo forum indicates that in the near future, we will have the first cell phone with 200W fast charging on the market. The information was revealed by the leaker “@DigitalChatStation”, indicating that iQOO, a subsidiary of Chinese Vivo, will be responsible for launching the device.

200W charging is not currently available on the market. The launch, according to the publication, should happen with the iQOO 10 Pro, the brand’s cutting-edge model. According to the user, the phone should also support wireless charging up to 65W (or 50W nominal).

The expectation is that the supposed iQOO 10 Pro will only be released in the next few months, as the current generation was launched in early 2022. Until then, in addition to the report on the forum, there is no more concrete information about the possible announcement.

In May 2021, Xiaomi even announced HyperCharge technology also with 200W of power. According to a brand demo, wired charging is capable of charging a cell phone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just eight minutes.

battery damage

In the case of the supposed iQOO10 Pro, the manufacturer would use the latest Qualcomm’s high-end chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1according to the rumor. It is worth considering that, as Xiaomi itself has stated in the past, the 200W fast charging may result in battery degradation also faster after 800 cycles.

Realme, in turn, has already released GT Neo 3 with 150W fast chargingcapable of charging 50% of the battery (with 4,500 mAh) in just five minutes.