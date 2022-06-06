Monkeypox: Outbreak among men intrigues British doctors – 04/06/2022

Scientists say no factor linking all cases has been identified so far

The current outbreak of monkeypox is mainly affecting younger men in London, health officials say. But scientists are still trying to understand why.

Although anyone can contract the virus, 111 of the 183 cases in England are in men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with men (MSM).

The infection is not transmitted sexually, but through close contact, officials said.

LGBT groups and events are being urged to help share public health messages.

People are advised to look for new spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on their body, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

Symptoms are usually mild and go away on their own within three weeks.

Since early May, 183 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England, four in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales. 190 in total.

For the first time, the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has released more information about those affected in the current outbreak.

The outbreak is unusual because not all cases are related to travel to countries where monkeypox is always present, such as West and Central Africa. Instead, the virus is being transmitted from person to person in the UK.

In England, 86% of those infected live in London and only two are women. Most are between 20 and 49 years old.

The UKHSA said that 18% of confirmed cases in England had recently traveled to several different countries in Europe, up to three weeks before they developed symptoms.

Health officials are reaching out to people who may be high-risk contacts for these patients and advising some to self-isolate at home for up to 21 days.

A monkeypox vaccine, called Imvanex, is also being offered to some close contacts, such as healthcare workers, to reduce their risk of developing the infection or becoming ill.

Scientists still don’t know what’s behind the recent surge in smallpox cases, but there are indications that the virus has been spreading from person to person for some time without being detected.

The UKHSA said some of those infected reported frequenting gay bars and saunas, as well as using dating apps.

The agency added that it was working with the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) and the British HIV Association, the Terrence Higgins Trust, Stonewall and the dating app Grindr, to inform gay, bisexual and sexual health services. other men who have sex with men.

‘Risk of stigma’

“Monkeypox can affect anyone, but we know that many of the most recent diagnoses are in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, many of whom live in or have ties to London,” said Professor Kevin Fenton, Director. -London Regional Public Health.

“We are reminding all monkeypox symptoms, and especially gay and bisexual men in particular, to be especially vigilant and seek medical advice immediately if they have concerns.”

He added: “As with any new disease outbreak, the risk of stigma and uncertainty is high.”

“That’s why we’re working hand-in-hand with the NHS, sexual health, voluntary organizations and the community sector in London to share accurate information about monkeypox — especially for people and groups most at risk — through representative voices.” .

UKHSA microbiologist Meera Chand said she was “grateful to everyone who came forward for testing”.

More than 30 countries worldwide outside Africa have also been affected by similar outbreaks, and more than 550 confirmed cases of the viral infection have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO emergency director Mike Ryan has warned that climate change is affecting animal and human behavior, including the search for food.

As a result, he said, diseases that normally circulate in animals (zoonoses) are increasingly infecting humans.

“Unfortunately, this ability to amplify disease and move it in our communities is increasing – so both disease onset and disease amplification factors have increased,” concluded Ryan.

*This text was originally published on BBC News Brasil.