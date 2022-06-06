Motorola Edge 2022 coming with 144 Hz OLED screen and 50MP camera – All in Technology

Motorola is working to announce several new smartphones in the coming months, one of them being the Edge 2022. According to recent information, the model is codenamed Dubai+ and is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of this year. And now, it has just surfaced in a leak with images and specs.

According to what has been revealed, the Motorola Edge 2022 will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for 144 Hz refresh rate. As the images below show, it will feature a small circular notch for the 32MP front camera. In addition, the display will support a touch pen.

On the back, the Motorola Edge 2022 will come with a 50MP main lens with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth camera. There will also be a USB-C port for charging and a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. However, its loading speed was not mentioned.

For hardware, the device will include a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM and options with 128GB/256GB of internal space. In addition, it will have a thickness of 8.2 mm and a SIM card slot.

Unfortunately, the actual release date of the Edge 2022 has yet to be revealed by Motorola. However, we expect this to occur within the next few weeks (or months).